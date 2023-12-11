Fortnite epic

While Fortnite has taken some big steps toward its long-term metaverse goals with the launch of its LEGO, racing, and concert worlds, it has also used that opportunity to offset declining battle royale revenues in some major and immediate ways .

While everyone is having a lot of fun with the new parts of the game, especially the racing and concert parts, Epic is In fact Trying to monetize in ways we’ve never seen before. While Fortnite fans were happy to see LEGO translations of their skins and others jumped straight into that mode with little fuss?

In Fortnite’s Rocket Racing mode, Epic has decided that its cars should cost significantly more than most normal Fortnite skins. The most extreme example would be the new Diesel Bundle, a car with six different swappable decals. That’s 4,000 V-Bucks, buying 1,000 V-Bucks for $9 and 2,800 V-Bucks for $23 will still leave you short a few pennies, unless you have some. So instead of zero you would pay $37 for a 5,000 bundle. This is more than we’ve seen for a Fortnite skin by a good margin, and it pretty much negates the “subtle” in microtransactions. “Cheap” cars are 2,500 each, which you can get for $23 a piece. At the end of the regular $10 Fortnite Battle Pass you’ll also get a car.

Fortnite epic

Harmonix sold rock band songs for $2 a piece. Now, this has changed. Fortnite’s Festival Main Stage mode is now selling individual songs, featuring popular tracks like Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire or Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, for 500 V-Bucks. He would like That equates to about $5, but since you can’t buy V-Bucks in such small amounts, starting at zero will cost you a $9 pack of 1,000, so you’ll actually have to pick up two songs at a time, or save up extra. .

The Festival mode is also selling a $9 guitar and drum kit, but it also has an entirely separate battle pass for the mode. It’s 1,800 V-Bucks, so $18 at the cheapest, which is double the cost of the normal Battle Pass. And that just adds a “Premium Track” which gets you 11 items including The Weeknd’s skin at the very end.

Of course, this is just the beginning. As these mods become more popular, we will see more and more of these types of bundles and passes and extremely expensive new additions to the game. Obviously we’ve seen expensive skins in the past, but this is a whole new microtransaction dimension for Epic and they’re not going to waste that opportunity, that much is clear. Are people really going to pay $40 for a Fortnite car? I guess we’ll see.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,