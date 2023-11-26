New Forecast: What Analysts Think The Future Will Hold For NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

nvidia corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shareholders will have reason to smile today, with analysts making a substantial upgrade to next year’s forecasts. Analysts raised their revenue estimates significantly, indicating huge improvements in the business’s fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for NVIDIA from its 53 analysts is for revenues of US$88b in 2025, which, if met, would represent a massive 97% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to rise 133% to US$17.80. Before this latest update, analysts were forecasting revenues of US$80 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of US$15.20 in 2025. So we can see that there has been a pretty clear uptick in analyst sentiment with both revenues and earnings in recent days. The latest estimates show good growth per share.

Although analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there has been no change to the consensus price target of US$655, suggesting that forecast performance does not have a long-term impact on the company’s valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it may be useful to paint some more broad strokes when comparing NVIDIA’s past performance and forecasts with peers in the same industry. Analysts are certainly expecting NVIDIA’s growth to accelerate, with historical growth of 28% per year over the past five years as well as a favorable forecast of 72% annual growth by the end of 2025. In contrast, our data shows that other companies in the same industry (with analyst coverage) are expected to grow revenues 16% per year. Considering the projected acceleration in revenues, it is quite clear that NVIDIA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important takeaway from this upgrade is that analysts have upgraded earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue projections for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the broader market. The lack of a change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to next year’s earnings expectations, it may be time to take another look at NVIDIA.

That said, the long-term trajectory of a company’s earnings is much more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for NVIDIA going out to 2026, and you can see them for free here on our platform.

