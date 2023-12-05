New Florida poll shows 2/3 of voters support marijuana legalization

A new poll from the University of North Florida shows that two-thirds of voters support a bid to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. The poll, conducted by the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL), found that 67% of those surveyed said they would vote for a state constitutional amendment to legalize the possession and regulated sale of small amounts of marijuana for personal use. . Adult. Only 28% said they would vote against such a ballot measure.

A recent poll found two-thirds of Florida voters said they support the proposed constitutional… [+] Amendment to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.

getty

Earlier polls had indicated strong support for legalizing cannabis in Florida, including a Spring 2022 poll that found 76% of voters support legalization. A separate poll conducted earlier this year showed that 70% were in favor of legalizing adult-use cannabis. Dr. Michael Binder, PORL faculty director and political science professor, commented on the apparent decline in support for legalization, noting that the new survey gave respondents specific information about the proposed ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, which Currently under review by the Florida Supreme. The court will determine whether it will appear on the ballot.

“Unlike previous surveys, when we asked whether people support or oppose the legalization of recreational marijuana, this time we told respondents the specifics of the proposed amendment,” Binder said in a statement from the Public Opinion Lab on Thursday. ” “Still, it seems like (the amendment) has a good chance of passing, if it gets passed through the courts, and that’s a very big ‘if’.”

The survey asked 716 Florida voters about the marijuana legalization proposal and other issues facing the state. In addition to two-thirds support for the legalization proposal overall, the poll showed strong support for legalizing weed among members of every demographic group studied by the survey. Generationally, 77% of voters aged 18–24 and 71% of voters aged 55–64 said they support legalization initiatives. Other age groups showed less support, with 60% of voters 45–54, 57% of voters 35–44, and 56% of voters 65 and older saying they were in favor of legalizing marijuana.

Proposed Florida amendment would legalize marijuana for adults

A proposed constitutional amendment ballot initiative from the group Smart & Safe Florida would allow current providers of the state’s medical marijuana, which was legalized in Florida in 2016, to begin selling cannabis to all adults age 21 and older. For. Consumers will be allowed to purchase up to three ounces of marijuana at a time, with no more than five grams of cannabis concentrate.

The proposed constitutional amendment would allow state lawmakers to authorize additional adult-use cannabis business licenses, although there is no requirement for the legislature to do so. The initiative also preserves Florida’s current vertically integrated business structure, which requires operators to control the production and marketing of marijuana from seed to sale.

More than a million Florida voters have signed petitions to put a weed legalization measure on the ballot, but state Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a petition in August to block the initiative. Moody’s has argued that the initiative is misleading and fails to clearly state that it does not change federal law banning marijuana. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case last month.

Source: www.bing.com