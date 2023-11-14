Former President Trump’s social media platform, Truth Social, has lost $73 million in net sales since the platform’s official launch in February 2022, according to a new financial disclosure filing from Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC).

Digital World is a merger partner with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Trump has a stake in Truth Social, which was last valued at between $5 million and $25 million.

The form shows Truth Social lost $50 million in 2022 on net sales of just $1.4 million and lost $23 million within the first six months of this year, according to the filing, which was first seen by The Hollywood Reporter. Had reported.

According to the filing, if TMTG is unable to complete its merger with DWAC and receive more funding, the company may not survive.

The section titled “Risks Related to TMTG” in the amended S-4 filing noted that “TMTG’s independent registered public accounting firm has indicated that TMTG’s financial condition remains a going concern regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.” raises sufficient doubt.”

It also highlighted that its fortunes are closely tied to Trump, saying, “If Truth Social fails to grow and maintain followers or a sufficient audience, if Truth Social fails to grow and maintain a substantial following among social media platforms in general, TMTG’s business would be adversely affected if adverse trends develop, or if President Trump ceases to be able to devote sufficient time to Truth Social.”

Internet access and regular presence on social media are strictly limited while in police custody or serving a prison sentence, and Trump currently faces criminal charges in several states.

Trump, who is facing several legal battles while campaigning for a second term as president, “verbally confirmed” on October 30 that he would honor his company’s agreement with DWAC until the merger is completed. Will continue, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The filing also said that TMTG management is concerned that it will have “sufficient funds to meet its obligations as they come due” and concluded that “in the absence of material progress, additional funds may be raised through traditional financing sources.” It will be difficult to mobilize” towards completing its merger with the digital world.

Trump officially launched the social media platform in February 2022, aiming to become a competitor to other tech giants like Meta’s Facebook and X.

Trump and his allies launched Truth Social after the former president was banned from Twitter and Facebook a day after the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the building in an effort to stop the 2020 certification But attacked. Election results.

Prior to his suspension, Trump and his administration officials spread false misinformation about the 2020 election results on their social media platforms.

