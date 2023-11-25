A court in Montenegro recently approved the extradition of cryptocurrency entrepreneur Do Kwon, who is facing fraud charges in the United States. The decision now puts Kwon’s fate in the hands of a minister, who will determine whether he will be handed over to South Korea or the United States, both of which are seeking his extradition.

Kwon and his associate were previously sentenced to four months in prison for using forged passports. During his arrest, authorities found a fake Costa Rican passport, a different set of Belgian passports, as well as laptop computers and other devices.

While both Kwon and his associate denied the charges brought against them by the Montenegrin prosecutor, the court announced that Kwon had agreed to be extradited to South Korea under an abbreviated process. However, the final decision depends on the Justice Minister considering the requests of several states.

Once Kwon completes his prison sentence for document forgery, the Justice Minister will make a final decision. Unfortunately, Kwon’s attorney in Podgorica was not available for comment at the time of this article.

Kwon, a South Korean citizen and former CEO of Terraform Labs, the South Korea-based company behind the stablecoin TerraUSD, has faced significant legal troubles following the collapse of the stablecoin in May 2022. He was arrested while attempting to board a board in late March. Flights from Podgorica to Dubai.

The announcement of Kwon’s arrest prompted the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to issue an eight-count indictment against him, charging him with securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

As legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen whether Kwon will be extradited to South Korea or the United States to face the charges against him.

general question

What are the charges against Do Kwon?

Do Kwon faces fraud charges including securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

Which company did Do Kwon previously lead?

Do Kwon was the former CEO of Terraform Labs, the South Korea-based company behind the stablecoin TerraUSD.

When was Do Kwon arrested?

Do Kwon was caught while attempting to fly from Podgorica to Dubai in late March.

What will determine Do Kwon’s extradition destination?

The final decision regarding Do Kwon’s extradition is up to the Justice Minister, who will consider the requests of both South Korea and the United States.

Source: www.claytoncountyregister.com