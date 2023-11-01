New Exchange Preferred Stock and Traded Debt IPOs, October 2023

Arlocka Angtun

* October saw two new preferred stock offerings and one new ETD offering, with dividend yields ranging from 8.75% to 13%.

*Here’s a comparison of the highest quality preferred stocks in our coverage universe, as ranked by our internal “CDX3 Compliance Score” metric:

* CDX3 favorites ranked 10 out of 10 meanwhile are selling on average Discount Equivalent to approximately 12.5% ​​and offers an average current yield of 6.71%.

* Previous Preferred Stock IPOs Now Trading Below Par: A Look at Recent Par Crosses.

New Offering Summary:

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF), an externally managed closed-end fund focused on investing in collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities, has offered 1.2 million shares of its Series A term preferred through 2028. Stock bearing a fixed dividend rate of 8.75%, paid monthly. The shares received a credit rating of BBB+ from Egan Jones Ratings Co., and they trade under the symbol CCIA on the New York Stock Exchange, where at the time of this writing they last traded at $24.68, slightly below the offering price.

Hotel company LuxUrban Hotels (LUXH) offered 280,000 shares of new Series A preferred stock, offering a monthly fixed dividend rate of 13%. The company noted that it retains the right to repurchase new Series A Preferred Stock at any time, a feature it expects to use opportunistically to execute on future opportunities in its pipeline. Filings with the SEC indicate that both the CEO and CFO purchased 25,000 shares each of the new preferred stock, which now trades on Nasdaq under the symbol luxhp and recently closed at $24.31 above the offering price at the time of this writing. Below has changed.

And life sciences-focused specialty finance company SWK Holdings (SWKH) offered $30 million worth of new 9% exchange-traded senior notes due 2027. The company indicated that a portion of the proceeds would be used to fund future investments. The new notes were rated BBB- by Egan Jones Ratings Co., and are now traded on Nasdaq under the symbol SWKHL. On 10/30 the company announced that the underwriters had exercised their option to purchase an additional $3 million of notes. At the time of this writing the new notes were recently priced at $24.81, slightly below the offering price.

Previous preferred stock IPO below par

In addition to covering new preferred stock and ETD offerings, we also track past offerings, with alerts when securities fall below their par value. To close this article, we would like to share with you some of the recent dips/crosses we have seen:

