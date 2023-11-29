The study showed that women, people of African descent, Jews and Roma people were the most targeted.

The European Union’s fundamental rights agency (FRA) announced on Wednesday that hate speech on the internet has increased in recent weeks. newly released report On online content moderation.

According to the FRA, recent updates to EU laws and policies designed to effectively regulate online content, including hate speech, have not been implemented rapidly enough and challenges remain related to the protection of human rights online.

The organization analyzed 1,500 posts on social media in Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and Sweden and found that the main targets of hate posts were women, as well as people with African, Roma and Jewish heritage.

The agency surveyed posts on social networks X, Telegram, YouTube and Reddit. Analysts did not have access to data on Facebook or Instagram, which are owned by Meta Platform.

The study collected social media posts over six months using specific keywords that could indicate potential online hate against these targeted groups.

The FRA concluded that scrutiny and moderation are necessary to identify hate speech against women, immigrants or religious beliefs on the Internet.

The report also calls for greater transparency from relevant authorities.

More than half of the 1,500 posts analyzed were classified as direct harassment.

Hate messages have been on the rise in recent weeks, especially in pro- or anti-Semitic publications, following the attack by the Hamas terrorist group in southern Israel on October 7 and the subsequent Israeli ground offensive.

X under increased scrutiny

The FRA report also follows recent claims that social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is spreading misinformation and hate speech, as advertisers have left the site over concerns that their Advertisements are appearing next to pro-Nazi material.

IBM, NBCUniversal and its parent company Comcast said they stopped advertising on X after the liberal advocacy group Media Matters said their ads were appearing alongside content praising Nazis.

“You have spoken the absolute truth,” he tweeted.

He has since faced criticism from the White House and the European Commission.

Musk, who has described himself as a free speech absolutist, tweeted during his visit to Israel on Monday that “actions speak louder than words”.

Meanwhile, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has also said she is leaving xClaiming that the network has become a “giant global sewer” that is toxic to democracy and constructive debate.

“I refuse to support this evil plan,” she wrote.

“With thousands of anonymous accounts and its troll farms, life on Twitter is the exact opposite of democratic life,” Hidalgo said in a lengthy post titled “Why I’m Leaving Twitter.”

Hidalgo’s office said the announcement in a tweet in French and English on Monday would be her departure from

Musk has faced accusations of tolerating anti-Semitic messages on the platform since purchasing it last year.

