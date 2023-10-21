New Ethereum (ETH) ETFs hit the market. Are they worth buying?

This month, several new Ethereum (ETH-USD) Futures ETFs entered the market and began trading in the US for the first time. All of these ETFs invest in Ethereum futures contracts. Ethereum is the world’s second-largest digital asset, with a market capitalization of more than $190 billion. After enduring a brutal bear market in 2023, Ethereum is up nearly 32% YTD. I am confident in the long-term future of Ethereum, and as we will discuss below, an Ethereum ETF could be a useful tool for investors who want to gain exposure to ETH.

What is Ethereum?

So then, what is Ethereum? It is not only the second largest and most popular cryptocurrency (after Bitcoin).btc-usd)), but it is the biggest proof of stake cryptocurrency. Ethereum.org Explains that Ethereum is “a network of computers around the world that follow a set of rules called the Ethereum Protocol. The Ethereum network serves as the foundation of communities, applications, organizations, and digital assets that anyone can create and use. Can do.

It is a decentralized blockchain network that people can use to send and receive peer-to-peer payments, send and receive stablecoins and other assets, buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and much more. Users can also use Ethereum to create their own crypto tokens. Users can also “stake” their holdings to help process transactions and secure the network while earning interest for doing so. Ethereum has approximately 250 million users worldwide.

What’s the big deal about Ethereum ETFs?

The appeal of Ethereum futures ETFs is clear – investors can now gain exposure to Ethereum through their brokerage accounts or retirement accounts without having to hold them in a crypto wallet, a move that may be challenging for some investors. Ethereum ETFs also mean that these types of investors do not need to open a separate account on a centralized crypto exchange like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) to invest.

There are some risks involved in buying and holding Ethereum, as a person could lose some or all of their holdings if they get hacked or interact with a malicious smart contract via a phishing link.

Additionally, when centralized crypto exchanges like FTX, Celsius, and Voyager Digital imploded, many investors lost money invested in crypto, meaning leaving your holdings on an exchange is also not a safe haven. Investing in Ethereum through an ETF is an attractive option for investors, as it removes many of these risks.

Spot vs Futures ETFs

It is important to note that these ETFs invest in Ethereum futures contracts. They do not buy and hold Ethereum directly. There are several applications for “spot” Ethereum ETFs that would do the same, but these have not yet been approved by the SEC, and it is unclear whether they will. Note that the SEC has approved several Bitcoin futures ETFs, but a spot Bitcoin ETF still does not exist at this time.

It is also important for investors to note that the price of futures contracts may differ from the underlying asset. So, what are the new options for investors who are interested in investing in Ethereum this way?

EFUT is VanEck’s entry into this field. VanEck is a well-known traditional asset manager that has already launched several ETFs focusing on publicly traded companies that are involved in cryptocurrencies. EFUT has less than $8 million in assets under management and charges a relatively high expense ratio of 0.66%, but as you’ll see below, high fees are par for the course with this group of ETFs.

EETH is another option that crypto investors will call TradeFi Asset Manager. EETH is slightly smaller than EFUT, with only $6.5 million in AUM, and significantly more expensive than EFUT, with an expense ratio of 0.95%.

The Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF has assets under management of less than $1 million and an expense ratio of 0.85%. Bitwise has experience in the crypto sector with several other crypto-related ETFs.

This is another offering from Bitwise, and it’s interesting, as it’s a little different from its predecessors on this list. BTOP invests equal weights in both Ethereum futures contracts and Bitcoin futures contracts. This makes it an effective option for investors who want to invest in both Bitcoin and Ethereum through a simple and convenient medium. The only downside to BTOP is that, like AETH, it has AUM of less than $1 million and a relatively high expense ratio of 0.85%.

Like BTOP, BTF offers investors equal exposure to both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Interestingly, BTF predates the other ETFs here, as it was previously a Bitcoin futures ETF, but has now changed its strategy to invest in both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures.

BTF is a convenient way to invest in both of the most leading digital assets without having to pick winners. It’s also larger than many of the other ETFs on this list, with about $26 million in AUM (though, again, that’s still relatively small). The main downside of BTF is that in the list of ETFs with high expense ratios, it comes highest with an expense ratio of 1.20%.

The name is a mouthful, but this ETF from ProShares essentially gives investors exposure to both Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. Unlike BTOP and BTF, BETH is market-weighted, so it weighs more heavily into Bitcoin futures than Ethereum futures. BETH has a relatively high expense ratio of 0.95%, and its AUM is only $1.2 million.

looking ahead

All of these ETFs are relatively expensive, especially compared to just buying ETH and keeping it in your own crypto wallet or account. In the grand scheme of things they are all relatively small ETFs and are sensitive to volatility, as Ethereum can be a volatile asset.

The good thing is that these ETFs enable investors to get access to Ethereum in their brokerage and retirement accounts in a convenient and hassle-free manner. This makes them a good option for risk-tolerant investors who are excited about the future of Ethereum and want to invest in it but don’t want to set up and manage a crypto wallet or account on a crypto exchange.

I’m personally bullish on Ethereum and invest in it directly, but these ETFs are a sensible option for investors who are bullish but don’t want to do so. Of the existing options, I like EFUT the best, as it has the most assets under management of Ethereum-specific ETFs (though it is still very small) and the lowest expense ratio of the group.

In the future, it is possible that the Ethereum ETF landscape may change over time if spot Ethereum ETFs are approved by regulators and if larger asset managers launch their own ETFs with lower fees.

exposure

