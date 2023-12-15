New ETF removes security risks from emerging markets

listen to this article

Investors looking to remove national security threats from their portfolios while maintaining exposure to emerging markets may want to consider a new purpose-built exchange-traded fund (ETF).

On December 7, 2023 – the 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor – the National Securities Emerging Markets Index ETF launched on Nasdaq under the ticker “NSI”.

The fund is run by National Security Index, an independent, majority veteran-owned business. Its managers include experts from the world of finance and defence.

The NSI aims to track the Alerian National Securities Emerging Markets Index, which is run by Vettafy and rebalanced semiannually.

Its constituent companies are screened against at least one of nine investment metrics. Companies that test positive for any of the following are removed from the holdings. This process is roughly

Filters out companies that are sanctioned by the US, supply equipment to countries of concern or hostile military groups, assist in state-sponsored influence campaigns against the US or its allies, violate human rights, or engage in cyber attacks. Security and/or espionage create cybersecurity threats, etc. ,

While security screening has removed many Chinese companies, others are still included in the fund, such as Meituan, China’s largest delivery platform, and NetEase, an online gaming, e-learning and e-commerce group. Chinese companies have a lighter presence in the NSI than the broader MSCI-based emerging markets ETFs, yet they still account for about a fifth.

Emerging markets ETFs excluding China, such as the Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) and the iShares Emerging Markets ex-China ETF (EMXC), have become popular this year as investors and advisors look to protect their portfolios. Looking for ways. Threat from China.

Chexit?

International investors are moving away from China as hopes for a long-awaited recovery in the country are fading. At the beginning of the year, many had high hopes that China’s economy would rebound as Beijing abandoned its zero-Covid policies. Yet that bullish story has given rise to widespread doubts about China’s long-term growth as the country grapples with an asset crisis and sluggish growth.

More than 75 percent of the foreign money that came into China’s stock market in the first seven months of the year has now gone out of the country. This outflow is equivalent to the sale of Chinese stocks worth more than $25 billion.

“Japan is burning, India, Korea, Taiwan – that’s the problem,” a Hong Kong investment banker told the Financial Times. “The thinking right now is, ‘I don’t need to be in China, and if I am, it’s holding down my portfolio.’”

The banker said only strong strong long-term growth data could attract investors back to China. “If you can’t get that, investors aren’t going to go there,” he said.

Outflow comes due to deteriorating economic scenario of the country. Just last month, Moody’s cut its outlook on China’s state debt from stable to negative. Beijing surprisingly challenged the credit agency’s rating, saying its economy is “highly resilient and has great potential.”

NSI’s expense ratio is 75 basis points.

