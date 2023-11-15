To succeed in the future, entrepreneurs will have to embrace technology, social imperatives and adaptability.

With advances in artificial intelligence, sustainability, and decentralized finance, the business landscape is changing rapidly. Along with this, entrepreneurs should integrate cutting-edge technologies and adopt ethical and sustainable practices. Digital transformation and changing regulations have redefined traditional business operations, making geographic locations less important.

This future requires a new breed of entrepreneurs who are lifelong learners, tech-savvy and adaptable to change.

Business owners need practical skills to grow, regardless of the business landscape. In the early stages, entrepreneurs should focus on market research, financial and business planning, networking, sales and marketing. As the business grows, skills should be shifted toward team management, scaling operations, advanced financial and customer relationship management, and product development. Strategic planning, crisis management, stability and succession planning become important in the mature stage.

However, the modern business landscape requires a much broader set of skills than this. Interestingly, many of the skills important for business success today were long considered ‘soft skills’. But given that no entrepreneur can master every new technology or innovation, these soft skills are arguably the most important for lasting success today. These skills are not limited to any one industry or any particular stage of business – they are fundamental qualities that should be constantly honed and utilized throughout an entrepreneur’s journey.

The first of these important entrepreneurial skills is adaptability.

Entrepreneurs must demonstrate extraordinary flexibility as disruptive technologies and global crises like pandemics often mark today’s changing business landscape.

But being adaptable goes beyond the ability to react to changing circumstances; It also includes embracing new concepts, learning from failures, and being willing to adjust your business strategy as needed.

The ability and willingness to collaborate is another essential quality for future entrepreneurs to succeed. A leader’s ability to build a diverse team that brings different perspectives to the table is critical to the overall strength and lasting success of a business. In today’s business landscape, individual talent is not enough; Collective action and teamwork are important. A leader’s ability to build a diverse team with different perspectives is critical to long-term success. Collaboration also extends beyond business, as strategic partnerships with other businesses, even competitors, can open up new markets, enable sharing of insights, and inspire innovative solutions that would not be possible alone.

Curiosity is also no less important. Entrepreneurs’ drive to explore the ‘why,’ ‘what,’ and ‘how’ of their business environment sets them apart from mere business owners. This intellectual restlessness drives them to question the status quo, deeply examine their industry norms, and constantly look for innovative ways to solve clients’ problems.

Furthermore, problem-solving is an essential skill for entrepreneurs. This ability enhances creativity and strengthens critical thinking, thereby enabling entrepreneurs to tackle various business challenges.

Communication is also an important skill for entrepreneurs to ensure they express ideas clearly and engage in meaningful conversations with team members, stakeholders, and customers.

Then, of course, a commitment to lifelong learning is also important. The modern world is developing at a rapid pace, making continuous education inevitable. It’s not just about keeping up with the latest technologies; It’s also about continuously learning to hone high-level skills and figuring out how to practically apply what you’ve learned to the benefit of your business.

In the future, entrepreneurial success will not depend on mastering any one skill or trade. Instead, lasting success will depend on entrepreneurs becoming well-rounded individuals with broad skill sets and the adaptive characteristics to navigate the complex and constantly changing business landscape.

Alan Shannon is an executive of small business services and private clients at Nedbank.

Brought to you by Nedbank Small Business Services.

Source: www.moneyweb.co.za