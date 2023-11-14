New ‘Escape from Tarkov’ map Ground Zeroes will arrive in December

There is a new Escape from Tarkov map. Credit: Battlestate Games

Developer Battlestate Games has released a new map escape from tarkov It’s called Ground Zero and will launch as part of the December wipe patch.

The reveal was made during a live stream earlier today, with the new Ground Zeroes map being the game’s main title. The map will be much smaller than Streets of Tarkov, and brief glimpses of the map tell us that it will include a lot of indoor areas.

The map is designed for new and low level players, with some form of level cap expected to be added for PMCs. However, anyone will be able to explore the map, so it won’t be completely useless for experienced players.

From the short video, we can see that there are five traces at Ground Zero, as well as seven named buildings. These appear to be prime loot areas, and judging by the skyscrapers on the map, they may be quite large. However, we will have to wait for this escape from tarkov December patch to find out how big it is.

The team also confirmed that this will be a brand new standalone map and will not be an expansion to the Streets of Tarkov as some were speculating due to the similar style. Ground Zeroes will launch as part of the next major patch scheduled to arrive in late December. This patch will also bring the next wipe, as well as a lot of other new content.

As well as the new Ground Zeroes map, the development team confirmed that the streets of Tarkov will be getting some changes in the next patch, with new indoor areas being added and some much-needed optimisations. Despite recent patches promising to improve optimizations for the map, many players are still unable to play it due to its huge system requirements.

The Shoreline map will also be getting some type of update, but exact details of what it will include have not been shared.

In terms of game systems, the December patch will likely bring the arrival of Vaulting, which was shown in a video and looks quite intuitive. Hopefully, this will make navigating some of the more frustrating maps a lot easier.

Armor is also being worked on extensively, with different areas of armor having different protection values ​​and durability.

During the presentation the team also showed the latest creation escape from tarkov arena, which is scheduled to enter a closed beta in the first half of December. Players will be invited in waves, so you may have to wait longer depending on when you purchased your access.