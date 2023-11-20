

€100 million credit lines to partner financial institutions for lending to young MSMEs over a five-year period



loan of From €20 million Crédit Immobilier et Hotelier (CIH Bank) is the first in Morocco under the Youth in Business Program



Program to support Moroccan youth-led or youth-owned MSMEs with non-financial services

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is driving financial inclusion for young entrepreneurs in Morocco through the local launch of its Youth in Business programme.

As part of the programme, the EBRD will extend a €100 million credit line to six eligible Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs) to lend to youth-led micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) over a five-year period. , PFIs will also benefit from result-based compensation of up to 2 percent.

Supporting youth-led MSMEs in Morocco is essential to the country’s economic growth, as access to finance remains scarce and there are large gaps in financial inclusion among youth business owners and managers. According to the market assessment conducted by the EBRD for the programme, there is a strong untapped market potential: while 79 percent of young entrepreneurs cited financing as the major barrier to growing their business, only 22 percent have accessed loans. And 52 percent planned to use the loan in the future.

The new initiative underlines the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs who are bringing new ideas to market and reimagining traditional industries with innovative business models. The Youth in Business program will strengthen their access to skills development and financing opportunities, unlocking their full potential as drivers of inclusive market economies.

MSMEs privately owned or managed by entrepreneurs below 35 years of age will be eligible to receive tailored capacity-building and business consulting services including one-to-one mentorship projects, training in entrepreneurship, e-learning and network-building activities. ,

During the launch event, the EBRD signed a €20 million loan to Crédit Immobilier et Hotelier (CIH Bank). , This was the first EBRD loan under the Youth in Business program in Morocco to provide loans to MSMEs owned or managed by young entrepreneurs.

In addition, CIH Bank will benefit from technical assistance packages and incentives to develop dedicated strategies to better serve youth-led companies. The package will also include a capacity-building component for youth-led MSMEs that will enable delivery of one-to-one mentorship projects, training in entrepreneurship and digital mentorship.

The launch event was attended by Abderrahim Bouzah, Director-General of Bank al-Maghrib, Antoine Salle de Chou, EBRD Head of Morocco Office, Barbara Ramboussek, EBRD Director of Gender and Economic Inclusion, and Richard Jones, EBRD Director of SME Finance and Development. Southern and Eastern Mediterranean region.

A panel session, which included local Moroccan banks and other financial institutions, discussed the challenges of starting and growing young businesses. It also focused on efforts to support the local entrepreneurial sector and the launch of the Youth in Business Program in Morocco is a strategic initiative that responds to the unique needs of this business group.

Morocco is a founding member of the EBRD and the bank began operating there in 2012. To date, the EBRD has invested €4.3 billion in the country through 96 projects.





* The EBRD’s Youth in Business program is currently active in Egypt, Morocco and the Western Balkans. The program is supported by European Union, luxembourg, sweden And Italy Through the Central European Initiative.

Source: www.ebrd.com