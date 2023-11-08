cnn-

A newly approved drug to treat postpartum depression will cost $15,900 per 14-day course before insurance when it hits the market later this year, raising concerns among doctors and researchers that some patients may respond to the drug. There may be difficulty in paying for it.

The drug, Zurzuve, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August and is the first drug approved for postpartum depression that is taken in pill form. Drugmaker Sage Therapeutics said Tuesday the drug is expected to be available in December and that it and partner Biogen are talking about coverage plans with insurers.

“The companies’ goal is to enable broad and equitable access for women with PPD who are prescribed this medicine,” Sage Chief Executive Officer Barry Green said in a news release. The hope is that patients will be able to obtain the drug, “where possible, with little or no co-payments, regardless of financial means,” and that companies will provide financial assistance to help cover some or all of the cost. Medicines will be provided free of cost to the patients.

According to research from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, postpartum depression affects 1 in 8 people who have children. This usually occurs after childbirth, but can also begin in the later stages of pregnancy, and can cause sadness, loss of energy, and thoughts of self-harm.

Mental health experts welcomed Zurzuve’s approval this summer, not only because it offers a new way to treat postpartum depression, but also in particular because it “appears to be fast-acting”, said Dr. Katherine Monk, head of the women’s psychiatric division. Health in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

According to Sage and Biogen, the drug was shown to improve depressive symptoms in as little as three days in a clinical trial. It was approved based on two trials showing significant improvements after two weeks on a 17-item scale of depression compared to placebo.

Zurzuve mimics the action of natural brain steroids that act on the GABA signaling pathway, helping to regulate brain function. Because it can have depressant effects on the central nervous system, the drug’s label contains a prominent warning that patients should not drive or perform other “potentially hazardous activities” for at least 12 hours after taking the drug.

“Obviously quick recovery is a big plus in helping individuals with PPD feel back like themselves,” Monk wrote in an email. This, he said, could be the key to bonding in the early days of an infant’s life.

The current option to orally treat postpartum depression is selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, antidepressants, which “take several weeks to take effect and must be taken on a daily basis for at least six to 12 months,” says psychiatrist Dr. Katrina Fury said. Specializing in women’s mental health and reproductive psychiatry in private practice, and a clinical instructor at Yale University.

The cost of Zurzuve seems particularly high compared to those drugs, Fury said. According to data from GoodRx, SSRIs, which include generic versions of drugs like Prozac and Zoloft, typically cost less than $20 a month.

“It remains to be seen how much insurance companies will cover this or whether they will require women to have ‘failed’ treatment with less expensive SSRIs before they will pay for this new treatment,” Fury said. “I hope that is not the case and that the cost will not be a barrier to accessing this treatment.”

However, they noted that the $15,900 price is less than half that of Sage’s earlier postpartum depression drug called Zulresso. The drug, which costs about $35,000, is given through IV infusion over 60 hours in a hospital.

Some financial analysts following Sage had predicted that Zurzuve’s price could approach Zulreso after the FDA refused to grant Zurzuve broad approval in major depressive disorder. The hope was that broader approval would help companies set the price below $10,000, a key threshold for a specialty drug tier into Medicare coverage; Analysts at financial firm Mizuho expect prices to be higher due to lower patient numbers. One of those analysts, Yue Eier, confirmed Tuesday that the tier does not apply to Medicaid.

A spokesperson for Sage said in an email Tuesday that the company recognizes that “Black and brown women are disproportionately affected, and we are prioritizing equal access as well as advocating for policies that address underrepresentation.” better support communities,” noting that “people who live in rural areas and have Medicaid are more likely to receive inadequate postpartum care than those who live in urban areas and have private health insurance Might be possible.

“In this way,” he continued, “Sage and Biogen aim to enable broad and equitable access for all women with PPD who are prescribed Zurzuve.”

The $15,900 price “raises access concerns, especially when we still don’t know how it will be covered by insurance,” said Dr. Lindsey Allen, an assistant professor of emergency medicine and a health economist and health services researcher at Northwestern. ” University Feinberg School of Medicine.

“Ensuring access to such treatments is imperative, as they can be lifesaving for new mothers during vulnerable times,” Allen said. “Suicide is the leading cause of death in the first year postpartum.”

He and Columbia’s Monk raised concerns about disparities in access to medicine, saying that even with insurance coverage, “disparities are growing in terms of who has access to what kind of care,” Monk said. .

She said the drug had been tested in people with severe – and rare – forms of depression and said she was concerned that the “huge media attention and advertising” around Zurzuve could mean it is being used more than is needed. Overprescription is done and patients do not get other essentials. Care, like medicine.”

“The gold standard of mental health care is a combination of psychotherapy and medication when medication is needed,” Monk said. And “Often, therapy is sufficient.”

Fury, who also co-hosts the “Analyze Scripts” podcast about portrayals of mental health in the media, said it’s important to keep in mind the “hidden costs” of not treating or treating postpartum depression and anxiety. Is.

“We know that PPD and other postpartum mental health problems can have a negative impact on mother-infant relationships, on family dynamics as a whole, and can increase the risk of physical health problems [and] It is difficult to return to work,” she said.

The costs of those impacts “can’t be easily put into financial terms,” ​​he said.

