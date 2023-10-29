New ‘Dota 2’ Hero Ringmaster Captures Heroes for the Circus

Ringmaster will arrive in 2024 Credit: Valve

A brand new reveal at International 12 Valve Dota 2 The hero named Ringmaster wants to capture other heroes and make them work in the circus.

As has become somewhat of a tradition, the Hero trailer was revealed just before the TI12 Grand Finals. As usual, we didn’t get any information about the hero’s abilities or his role, but we did get an interesting look at his story and it’s a little outside the box.

As the name suggests, the Ringmaster appears to be running a circus and is attempting to recruit other heroes to perform in it. However, since the heroes themselves seem reluctant to join in, the Ringmaster must capture them and make them his circus army.

In the trailer, the Ringmaster manages to fool X and trap him in a test of strength. When his ax gets stuck the machine opens and grabs the ax and pulls it out, presumably to work in the circus.

The trailer ends with a poster introducing the Ringmaster and revealing that it will launch sometime in 2024. It’s been a little longer wait than you might expect, but Ringmaster looks to be one of the most interesting new heroes of the era.

Although we have no confirmation of any of his abilities, my guess is that the Ringmaster will be a supporting hero, focused on shutting down the heroes and perhaps working against their will. It seems to be a reasonably safe bet that one ability will be some kind of circus apparatus that will grab an enemy and trap them for a while, as shown in the trailer.

You might also assume that an ability would either force enemies to do something circus-related or cause them to run away in fear. It seems like a natural fit, considering how scary clowns are.

Based on the poster at the end of the trailer you can probably also expect to see some circus-themed cosmetics for other heroes around the same time. Kunanka and the Monkey King can be seen as clowns, Mirana and KOTL are dancing on their mounts and X is tied up and having knives thrown at him. Although X cannot get a set due to a tie, the other four are safe bets.

The launch of Ringmaster could also be a good opportunity to launch a unique game mode. We haven’t had one for a while, but I’d definitely be into a scary circus-themed game mode.