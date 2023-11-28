Nov. 27—Many longtime Santa Fe residents might say that the Five and Dime General Store on the Plaza is one of the last businesses in town that harks back to the old days, when you could hang out at that location on San Francisco Street Could have bought anything else. Wanted or needed – and the things you didn’t need.

A smaller version of the giant Woolworths store that was located there for decades, the Five and Dime is celebrating 25 years of business with the screening of a new documentary.

The Santa Fe retailer built a small empire of eight more stores across the country.

A 65-minute film highlighting its history, A Five and Dime Story, will screen at the Center for Contemporary Arts Cinematheque Saturday at 2 p.m. Some of the filmmakers, as well as Santa Fe Earl and Deborah Potter, who led the store’s opening, will hold a question-and-answer session with the audience.

The film includes archival footage and photographs, as well as interviews with Potter and others associated with the store. It details efforts to ensure that Downtown Santa Fe does not completely lose its retail treasure.

Woolworths opened in 1935 in a much larger space in the building and closed by the end of 1997. Potters and others worked to reduce the store to one-sixth of its original 30,000 square feet and focus on carrying well-selling items.

Since then, it has become known as a go-to spot for travel cosmetics, paper products, trinkets, magnets, blankets, snacks, toys and candy items you don’t find anywhere else anymore – like paddle balls, slingshots and Pez.

And, of course, it’s the famous Frito Pie.

Earl Potter said in an interview, “People feel at home in the store because there’s something there they can connect with, something they’ve seen before or read about or remember from their past. , or maybe something their parents told them about.”

The longtime attorney moved to Santa Fe in 1970.

His wife, Deborah Potter, a retired teacher who moved to Santa Fe in the late ’70s, said people still like the idea of ​​the small-town five-dime store, remembering “when we were little. There were kids and our parents gave us a dollar; we could go there and spend an hour and a half and buy stuff.”

The film, directed by Rio Rancho’s Sarah Kanafani, looks at the history of five-and-dime stores, including Woolworth’s, and how they met the public’s needs for affordable everyday items and novelties.

When Woolworth’s announced it was closing its Santa Fe store, the Potters began imagining ways to save it. He formed a coalition of supporters, arranged to purchase a third of the property and hired Mike Collins, a longtime Woolworth employee, to take over as manager.

Collins says that the small space in the film will help make the store profitable; He estimated that about 25% of everything sold at Woolworth’s in Santa Fe generates 80% of its revenue.

According to the film, the new store made more profit in its first year than Woolworth’s.

The success of the store led Potters and other members of his business – known as UTBW, which stands for Used to Be Woolworth – to open eight other stores across the US with similar styles, themes and offerings, including the San Diego shops. inspired to; San Antonio, Texas; and Savannah, Ga.

Each store stocks and sells items that are useful to its community.

Earl Potter, who is the executive producer of the documentary, said UTBW is looking at some other cities around New Mexico where it could open more stores.

Kanafani is best known for his 2019 documentary On This Hallowed Ground: Vietnam Memorial Born from Tragedy, about the construction of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire. He said in an interview that five-and-dime stores remind us of our best childhood times.

“It brings us back to those happy memories, of road trips across the country with the family, where you go [to these stores] With your grandparents, and they start telling you a story about this toy or that or what they used to buy and use there,” Kanafani said.

Five-and-dime stores, he added, “provide a piece of history that you can continue to own.”

