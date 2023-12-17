New doctor takes ownership of Carroll Eye Care of Westminster

For nearly 40 years Carroll Eye Care has served the eye care needs of the county as a privately owned business, and that tradition will continue, even as a new owner takes over.

She says the Carroll Plaza optometrist office has been sold to Westminster resident Dr. Christine Luzuriaga, 39, who will keep the business privately owned amid larger companies acquiring several other practices in the county.

Practically nothing has changed about Carroll Eye Care since the October sale, and previous owner Dr. Helen Hooper, 67, said she doesn’t plan to stop seeing patients in the near future.

“When I thought about what I wanted and how I wanted to treat people, (Dr. Hooper) really matched what I wanted,” Luzuriaga said.

Dr. Christine Luzuriaga purchased Carroll Eye Care in October and will keep the business privately owned. Previous owner Dr. Helen Hooper, left, will continue to practice there. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Staff Photo)

The optometrist’s office was officially named Westminster Family Vision Center, originally called Pearl Vision and later Vision World. It has been operating in the county since 1984 and has expanded from 5 Carroll Plaza to 3 and 4 Carroll Plaza, Hooper said.

The Luzuriaga family moved to Carroll County in 2011, and the optometrist has practiced medicine in the county since 2015. Luzuriaga worked for private equity firm Center for Total Eye Care from 2019 to 2021, and joins Hooper’s practice after a two-year non-compete. The volume ended in July.

“I was definitely looking for someone who wanted to operate as a private entity, and was capable and interested in taking care of people and doing more than just routine eye exams,” Hooper said.

Operating as a privately owned business allows for greater flexibility in diagnostic and treatment processes, Luzuriaga said, which he believes allows for a higher standard of care. It also presents the opportunity for appointment scheduling and payment plans that meet the patient’s specific needs.

Private equity describes the practice that ownership is held by a single corporate entity. Luzuriaga said processes and scheduling in private equity practices tend to be highly standardized and less customized to the individual patient.

“I love being in private practice, and there aren’t a lot of doctors out there who want to be in private practice anymore,” Hooper said. “I would really like to see Carroll Eye Care remain a private institution. I take great pleasure in the way we care for our patients. “This gives us a certain freedom.”

Luzuriaga said she likes working in an environment where doctors have more options for treating patients and where she can go out of her way for a patient if she deems it prudent.

Hooper said she knew she wanted to be an optometrist since the ninth grade, but she never aspired to practice until the stars aligned. Hooper said optometry has changed over the years, from when it was a male-dominated field in the 1980s to now, when women make up nearly half the workforce.

Hooper built an incredible business and all six employees have been retained under his ownership, Luzuriaga said. The only change it may make is to install an electronic check-in kiosk, which will be completely optional for patients.

Although Hooper has no plans to retire anytime soon, he said the sale of the business will allow him to make a decision about the future of Carroll Eye Care and its patients when the time comes, without hesitation.

“It’s very hard to take yourself out of the day-to-day operation after 39 years,” Hooper said, “so I’m working on it.” I can be a control freak, so I’m trying not to be that.”

Hooper would not have sold his business to someone who did not share his passion for providing the best care possible, he said.

“I think people are worried that Dr. Hooper is just going to retire and she’s not,” Luzuriaga said. “She has seen ownership fluctuate over the years and she wanted to ensure that the practice she had built remained privately owned.”

Source: www.bing.com