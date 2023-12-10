New digital playground “Puddy World” takes Puddy Penguin NFTs to the next level

Pudgy penguins, the lovable chubby flightless Antarctic creatures who took the NFT world by storm earlier this year, are making their way into the realm of online gaming. Introducing “Puddy World”, an interactive digital playground where NFT holders, toy owners and newcomers can immerse themselves in a world of fun and adventure.

Puggee Penguins CEO Luca Netz announced during Art Basel in Miami that an early-access version of Puggee World will launch no later than April next year. Players can expect a mix of narrative-driven and open-ended gameplay options that will take their Pudgy Penguin fandom to new heights.

The decision to create Pudgy World was driven by fans’ strong desire for more ways to connect with their favorite characters. This innovative platform will provide players with a space to fully explore the Pudgy Penguins universe and interact with the adorable chubby creatures they love.

One of the notable features of Pudgy World is the inclusion of scannable codes that come with each Pudgy Penguin toy. These codes contain a unique birth certificate for a digital ‘Forever Pudgy’ character who lives in the virtual world of Pudgy World. This means that every toy owner will have the chance to have their physical plush figure or figurine come to life in the digital realm.

The launch of Pudgy World is in line with a growing trend among toy manufacturers that are merging physical toys with virtual gaming experiences for today’s digitally native consumers. Brands like Spin Master and Hot Wheels have already moved into this space, offering virtual pet companions and immersive virtual worlds that can be accessed through their physical products.

Since its initial launch in July 2021, the Pudgy Penguin NFT collection has seen tremendous success. The collection sold out in minutes and the community of over 4,000 people now owns over 8,888 NFTs. The minimum price of Pudgy Penguin NFTs has increased from $90 to almost $27,000, reflecting the growing demand and value of these digital assets.

With the introduction of Pudgy World, fans and collectors can look forward to an exciting new chapter in the Pudgy Penguin saga. Get ready to dive into an engaging digital playground where chubby penguins reign supreme and adventures await around every corner.

Post navigation

Source: www.claytoncountyregister.com