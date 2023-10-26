New ‘Diablo 4’ unique loot pool for all five endgame bosses

Grandfather diablo 4

Diablo 4 has introduced target farming as of Season 2, at least to some extent. Instead of blind luck to get what you want, and in addition to farming Helltide Chests, you can now farm super-bosses in the game, each of which has its own unique loot pool of drops.

For classes, it’s usually about 3-4 class unique and 2 generic unique, so only 5-6 in total compared to the entire pool. So, what can you get from each? Here are the drops:

Rain (Whispering Tree material)

Wild : 100,000 Stairs, Devastating Grip of Gohar, Fields of Crimson

: 100,000 Stairs, Devastating Grip of Gohar, Fields of Crimson Wicked – Condemnation, Skyhunter, Eyes in the Dark

– Condemnation, Skyhunter, Eyes in the Dark Magician – Staff of Endless Rage, Garment of Infinity, Legacy of Esu

– Staff of Endless Rage, Garment of Infinity, Legacy of Esu Druid – Mad Wolf’s Glee, Greatstaff of the Crone, Vasily’s Prayer

– Mad Wolf’s Glee, Greatstaff of the Crone, Vasily’s Prayer Necromancer – Bloodless Scream, Deathspeaker’s Pendant, Deathless Visage

– Bloodless Scream, Deathspeaker’s Pendant, Deathless Visage all classes – Frostburn, mother’s embrace

Gregoire (Heltide material)

Wild – Rage of Harrogath, Ancient’s Oath, Battle Trance, Butcher’s Cleaver, Ramladani’s Magnum Opus

– Rage of Harrogath, Ancient’s Oath, Battle Trance, Butcher’s Cleaver, Ramladani’s Magnum Opus Wicked – Hakan’s word, wind force, shadow’s grip

– Hakan’s word, wind force, shadow’s grip Magician -Iceheart Bridge, Gloves of the Illuminator, Staff of Lam Essen

-Iceheart Bridge, Gloves of the Illuminator, Staff of Lam Essen Druid – Insatiable Fury, Waxing Gibbous, Butcher’s Cleaver, Hunter’s Zenith

– Insatiable Fury, Waxing Gibbous, Butcher’s Cleaver, Hunter’s Zenith Necromancer – Cuirass of the Blood Artisan, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Howl from Below

– Cuirass of the Blood Artisan, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Howl from Below All Class – Penitent Greaves

Lord Zir (world boss and army event content)

Wild – Rage of Harrogath, Gohar’s Devastating Grips, Overkill, Butcher’s Cleaver, Ramladani’s Magnus Opus

– Rage of Harrogath, Gohar’s Devastating Grips, Overkill, Butcher’s Cleaver, Ramladani’s Magnus Opus Wicked – Grip of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Dagger of Asherah, Skyhunter

– Grip of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Dagger of Asherah, Skyhunter Magician – Staff of Endless Rage, Remnant of the Infinite, Asador’s Overflowing Cameo, Iceheart Bryce

– Staff of Endless Rage, Remnant of the Infinite, Asador’s Overflowing Cameo, Iceheart Bryce Druid – Mad Wolf’s Glee, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, Butcher’s Cleaver, Vasily’s Prayer

– Mad Wolf’s Glee, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, Butcher’s Cleaver, Vasily’s Prayer Necromancer – Blood Artisan Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall

– Blood Artisan Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall all classes – Razorplate, Temperance, Penitent Greaves

Beast in the Snow (Level 30+ Nightmare Dungeon Content)

Wild – Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancient Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer

– Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancient Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer Wicked – Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn, Words of Condemnation

– Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn, Words of Condemnation Magician – Lam Essen’s Staff, The Illuminator’s Gloves, The Oculus, Esu’s Legacy

– Lam Essen’s Staff, The Illuminator’s Gloves, The Oculus, Esu’s Legacy Druid – Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Companion of the Storm, Waxing Gibbous

– Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Companion of the Storm, Waxing Gibbous Necromancer – Bloodthirsty Scream, Scream from Below, Deathspeaker’s Pendant, Mendelon’s Ring

DURIEL (other endgame boss content)

Wild – Azurerath, Tuskellum of Joritz the Mighty

– Azurerath, Tuskellum of Joritz the Mighty Wicked – The cowl of the nameless, the leather of the scoundrel

– The cowl of the nameless, the leather of the scoundrel Magician – Blue Rose, Flemscar

– Blue Rose, Flemscar Druid – Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone

– Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone Necromancer – Black River, Blood Moon Breeches

– Black River, Blood Moon Breeches All Classes – Godslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibolt’s Will, X’Fal’s Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord’s Talisman

Uber Unix – Abavarian (all classes), Spear of Lycandar (Druid, Sorcerer), The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer), Melted Heart of Selig (all classes), Visage of Andariel (all classes), Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue ), Harlequin Crest (all classes), Ring of Starless Skies (all classes)

Good luck, you’ll need it.