New ‘Diablo 4’ unique loot pool for all five endgame bosses
Diablo 4 has introduced target farming as of Season 2, at least to some extent. Instead of blind luck to get what you want, and in addition to farming Helltide Chests, you can now farm super-bosses in the game, each of which has its own unique loot pool of drops.
For classes, it’s usually about 3-4 class unique and 2 generic unique, so only 5-6 in total compared to the entire pool. So, what can you get from each? Here are the drops:
Rain (Whispering Tree material)
- Wild: 100,000 Stairs, Devastating Grip of Gohar, Fields of Crimson
- Wicked – Condemnation, Skyhunter, Eyes in the Dark
- Magician – Staff of Endless Rage, Garment of Infinity, Legacy of Esu
- Druid – Mad Wolf’s Glee, Greatstaff of the Crone, Vasily’s Prayer
- Necromancer – Bloodless Scream, Deathspeaker’s Pendant, Deathless Visage
- all classes – Frostburn, mother’s embrace
Gregoire (Heltide material)
- Wild – Rage of Harrogath, Ancient’s Oath, Battle Trance, Butcher’s Cleaver, Ramladani’s Magnum Opus
- Wicked – Hakan’s word, wind force, shadow’s grip
- Magician -Iceheart Bridge, Gloves of the Illuminator, Staff of Lam Essen
- Druid – Insatiable Fury, Waxing Gibbous, Butcher’s Cleaver, Hunter’s Zenith
- Necromancer – Cuirass of the Blood Artisan, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Howl from Below
- All Class – Penitent Greaves
Lord Zir (world boss and army event content)
- Wild – Rage of Harrogath, Gohar’s Devastating Grips, Overkill, Butcher’s Cleaver, Ramladani’s Magnus Opus
- Wicked – Grip of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Dagger of Asherah, Skyhunter
- Magician – Staff of Endless Rage, Remnant of the Infinite, Asador’s Overflowing Cameo, Iceheart Bryce
- Druid – Mad Wolf’s Glee, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, Butcher’s Cleaver, Vasily’s Prayer
- Necromancer – Blood Artisan Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall
- all classes – Razorplate, Temperance, Penitent Greaves
Beast in the Snow (Level 30+ Nightmare Dungeon Content)
- Wild – Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancient Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer
- Wicked – Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn, Words of Condemnation
- Magician – Lam Essen’s Staff, The Illuminator’s Gloves, The Oculus, Esu’s Legacy
- Druid – Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Companion of the Storm, Waxing Gibbous
- Necromancer – Bloodthirsty Scream, Scream from Below, Deathspeaker’s Pendant, Mendelon’s Ring
DURIEL (other endgame boss content)
- Wild – Azurerath, Tuskellum of Joritz the Mighty
- Wicked – The cowl of the nameless, the leather of the scoundrel
- Magician – Blue Rose, Flemscar
- Druid – Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone
- Necromancer – Black River, Blood Moon Breeches
- All Classes – Godslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibolt’s Will, X’Fal’s Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord’s Talisman
- Uber Unix – Abavarian (all classes), Spear of Lycandar (Druid, Sorcerer), The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer), Melted Heart of Selig (all classes), Visage of Andariel (all classes), Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue ), Harlequin Crest (all classes), Ring of Starless Skies (all classes)
Good luck, you’ll need it.
Source: www.forbes.com