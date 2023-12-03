New DDP report calls for 'innovative international cooperation' to reach Paris Agreement goals, as COP28 begins this week

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Traditional approaches to international cooperation are inadequate to reach the objectives of the Paris Agreement and innovative solutions must be introduced, according to a new report published by the Deep Decarbonization Pathways (DDP) Initiative.

Global South countries are ambitious given their capabilities, but they need to accelerate their transition to net-zero while achieving development objectives.

Putting the needs of countries at the center of international cooperation processes would be an important innovation. Country representation should be ensured right from the beginning and at all stages of the design of cooperative solutions.

“We can only achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement if all countries can do more. For countries in the Global South, taking more ambitious climate action while pursuing development depends on how innovation in international cooperation responds to countries’ needs. to give priority to or not,” said Henry Wiseman, director of the DDP initiative.

The report proposes concrete innovations in international cooperation in three areas.

The steel sector can be transformed in a way that contributes to global deep decarbonization, supports local employment and industrialization in developing countries, and maintains competitiveness for current producers. This could happen under the current distribution of incentives, international value chains and a revised approach to trade in primary steel production.

Transformation of national freight transport – producing goods more sustainable and closer to consumers, developing better railway and multi-modal infrastructure, and making rail services more competitive than road services – contributes to growth and deeper decarbonisation. Making these changes requires directing international finance to industries and transportation infrastructure and changing commercial and trade agreements.

The agriculture and land use sector should take into account the objectives of mitigation, adaptation and resilience, biodiversity, food security and rural livelihoods. This holistic approach requires improving the governance of land use systems, promoting sharing of lessons on policies and implementation, and new finance mechanisms to encourage the restoration of degraded forests or pastures, the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, and more diverse lands. And it is necessary to implement the trade system. Uses like agroforestry.

“We need innovative international cooperation to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. COP28 must send a clear political signal and catalyze technological and organizational changes in all sectors and in all countries. It will build trust and There is a question of trust, and as Sebastian Treier, IDDRI’s executive director, said, “a matter of efficiency for the fight against climate disaster.”

