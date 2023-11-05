New data shows restaurants lost thousands of jobs in October

Chef finishing a plate in a restaurant – Dimension/Getty Images

Anyone who’s done a clock-punching job before will remember the iconic line from “Network” (1976) when fed-up news anchor Howard Beale declares, “I’m so mad and I’m not going to take it anymore! ” In the film, the line inspires a wave of spectators to follow it, shouting the line from their windows in a long-awaited act of weary solidarity.

The restaurant industry has an extremely high turnover rate. Now, in what the National Restaurant Association is calling “a sudden reversal from the recent positive trend,” it looks like the employment tide has turned again last month and (surprisingly) people aren’t as excited to work in the industry. As much as previous data may have suggested. Citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the outlet reported that “food and drink establishments” lost 7,500 jobs in October alone. This decline puts the industry 14,000 jobs (-0.1%) below its staffing level in February 2020. So, what do these figures mean? On a broader scale, they mean the restaurant industry still hasn’t recovered from the pandemic.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant and food service industry employed approximately 15.6 million workers. In early October it seemed like things were returning to normal. According to earlier BLS reports, workers were returning to restaurants in August and September, and the industry’s job pool was returning to pre-COVID levels. Now, restaurant workers are leaving the job in droves. The question is why?

The workforce is moving to jobs with better pay and working conditions

Minimum wage worker in a fast food kitchen – Seika Chujo/Shutterstock

Signs point to an American labor revolution, itself a symptom of a larger cultural boiling point. As reservation-making platform OpenTable wrote in an article about labor shortages in the restaurant industry, “During the lockdown, many restaurant workers realized that their demanding, fast-paced jobs were taking a toll on their physical and mental health.” Has made an impact.” It is also important for businesses to find and retain skilled employees to survive in this competitive restaurant landscape as diners’ disposable income continues to decline. To make matters worse, many non-industry workers are adopting a phenomenon called “tip fatigue.” Some customers have become more reluctant to tip, which can lead to servers facing starvation situations.

This unpleasant employee-employer relationship could be about to end. Workers are demanding health insurance, stability, and more control over their daily lives (which is arguably the least they are asking for). In September, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that will raise the minimum wage for all California fast food workers to $20 an hour by April 1, 2024. In October, more than 40,000 culinary union members took to the Las Vegas Strip for a renewed strike. Union contract. Such efforts could transform the industry—or at least provide some clarity to the more dimensional reality of the BLS’s recent data. Restaurant workers are not leaving the industry entirely, rather they are busy making the radical industry reforms needed to make food service careers sustainable in the contemporary socio-economic landscape.

