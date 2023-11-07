New data shows NFT sales are on the rise: is summer finally here? – Cryptosaurus

NFT volume has increased steadily over the past five weeks after reaching its lowest point on October 9.

ETH volume increased last week while SOL and MATIC sales volumes increased.

The NFT ecosystem has seen a decline in popularity in recent months. This happened after the NFT market grew, leading to a decline in sales and volume. However, the good news is that the market is now showing signs of recovery at a time when the cryptocurrency market also remains slightly bullish.

The NFT market is finally recovering

Nansen recently posted a tweet highlighting the fact that the NFT market is once again gaining momentum. According to the tweet, NFT volume has been continuously increasing over the past five weeks.

The low was the week ending October 9, 2023, where weekly NFT volume was 29,704 ETH. However, about a month later, the NFT sales volume reached 68,342 ETH.

As the NFT market began to grow in popularity, CryptoDeep, a popular X handle (formerly known as Twitter) that posts updates related to the crypto space, revealed the top NFT projects by social activity.

Tweet data revealed that FLOKI, VRA, GMT and SAND were the top 4 NFT projects by social activity as of November 6.

Ethereum NFTs are also on the rise

As the market grew, it became clear that Ethereum [ETH]The biggest player in this sector must have also experienced growth.

After analyzing the metrics, AMBCrypto found that ETH NFTs have recorded growth. According to Dune data, the daily volume of ETH NFTs is increasing.

Not only has daily blockchain volume increased, but its number of trades has also increased in recent weeks.

Thanks to this, it was clear that the number of NFT traders on the blockchain also saw a similar growth trend since mid-October 2023.

While the metrics have revealed the rise, let us see which collections contributed the most to this rally.

According to DappRadar, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club were the top NFTs on the ETH blockchain in the last 24 hours. Apart from these three, CrypToadz and The Captaz also made it to the top five in the same list.

Polygon and Solana NFTs are following a similar trend

In addition to Ethereum, Polygon [MATIC] more hot [SOL] There are two other major blockchains in the NFT ecosystem. AMBCryptos analysis showed that both of these blockchains also experienced growth.

For example, Solana NFT sales volume increased by 9% last week. Its total number of buyers and sellers increased by 24% and 30% respectively.

However, it was surprising to note that despite the increase in sales volume, Solana’s total NFT transactions declined by 23% during the same period.

Like Solana, Polygon’s sales volume also increased by more than 8%. While its number of buyers increased by 23%, its number of sellers increased by 14%. But according to CryptoSlam, unlike Solana, Polygon’s total transactions also increased by 12% last week.

The blockchain’s total trade count increased as well as its total USD trade volume. Interestingly, both metrics increased significantly on November 6, 2023.

According to Sentiment, Solana’s graph also resembled that of Polygon during the same period.

Bitcoin is not far behind

Bitcoin [BTC]Which is one of the latest to enter the NFT ecosystem, was not left behind in this recent surge.

Blockchain ordinals have gained immense popularity since their inception. However, as enthusiasm for NFTs waned, Ordinals’ metrics also declined.

Fortunately, the trend is changing once again.

AMBCrypto found that the number of daily ordinals has increased since October 25, reflecting the growth of BTC NFTs. Among all others, text-type ordinals had the highest proportion, followed by image-type ordinals.

A quick look at cryptocurrency prices

While the performance of the NFT sector of the above blockchains looked promising, it was interesting to observe the state of the prices of those cryptocurrencies.

For example, the pace of growth of major cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH has slowed down. This was evident from the fact that BTC and ETH prices were up by 0.2% and 0.8% respectively in the last 24 hours.

According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, BTC was trading at $34,890.35, while ETH was valued at $1,890.45.

read bitcoin [BTC] Price Forecast 2023-24

This was not the case for MATIC and SOL, whose prices rose by 3% and 45% during the same period.

At press time, SOL was trading at $41.44 with a market capitalization of over $17.4 billion, making it the seventh-largest cryptocurrency. On the other hand, MATIC was priced at $0.7284 and had a market capitalization of $6.7 billion.

