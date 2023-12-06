New data shows embedded finance opportunities for SaaS platforms and markets

As embedded finance begins to gain momentum throughout 2023, AirWallex wanted to gauge the appetite among small and medium-sized businesses to access financial services through its software or marketplace provider.

We commissioned Edgar, Dunn & Company to run a comprehensive, global survey of 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the US, UK, China, Australia and Singapore, and the results revealed a huge opportunity for SaaS platforms and markets. Let’s show. To fill the gap left by traditional banks.

Some of our findings include:

83% of SMBs are interested in accessing financial services through their software platform.

Only 9% of SMBs currently use embedded finance from their existing software platform.

Only 13% of SMBs in the retail sector expect their financial needs to be met by banks.

76% of SMBs say they would also be willing to pay extra for the convenience of accessing multiple financial services through a single platform.

It is clear that SMBs are still underserved. Traditional banks are not building the financial infrastructure or technology needed to support these SMBs, who need to scale and expand their capabilities across borders. Fintechs are expanding their services to enable platforms or marketplaces to embed financial solutions into their products to help disadvantaged SMBs. There are global opportunities here for fintechs that are doing this well.

Why are traditional banks lagging behind?

The main disadvantage of traditional banks is the common story of legacy technology and iterative pace, which we are experiencing in every industry, not just finance. The more your company grows, the more difficult it is to move faster and implement more. There are more stakeholders, more processes, and more iterations. It’s no surprise that many fintechs were founded by former bankers. This means that fintechs are designed from day one to move fast and adapt to these upcoming needs that we are starting to see.

Whereas, 15 years ago, SMBs were not trying to find financial solutions from platform software providers, our research clearly shows that they are now doing so, as traditional banks have not been able to catch up as quickly. I expect we will start to see a lot of consolidation and acquisitions from traditional financial services providers that can’t iterate so quickly.

From Off-Platform to On-Platform: From Cost Center to Revenue Center

Our report found that 83% of SMBs are interested in accessing financial services through SaaS platforms and marketplaces, yet only 9% currently access those services through their existing software providers. Coupled with the fact that 76% of SMBs are willing to pay more for one-stop solutions that can be accessed through a single vendor, there is a huge, untapped opportunity in the market for SaaS platforms and marketplaces. The opportunity lies in generating new lines of revenue streams and new ways of monetization.

It is about converting the cost center into a revenue center. Think about the things your customers or partners may already be doing off the platform and bring these services onto your platform. For example, payments have historically been a cost center. But if you can remove payments from the traditional financial rails and instead route them through issued cards, with interchange these payments suddenly become a revenue opportunity. Our research found that businesses can increase their per-customer revenue fivefold by offering embedded financial services.

Similarly, you can also provide enhancement services. Offering local accounts and FX capabilities allows customers to convert funds before payment, and suddenly you have another opportunity to monetize. Given that half of SMBs face problems converting funds and collecting global cross-border payments, there is a lot of untapped potential here.

The big opportunity lies in changing the approach to embedded finance. Rather than treating it as an expense, it should be seen as a way to capture what customers are already doing, just somewhere else. Bringing these services onto the platform not only provides monetization opportunities, but it also creates a better overall customer experience and increased customer loyalty.

Impact of embedded financial services on customer experience

Embedded financial services will improve the customer journey, increase customer retention and increase loyalty to the platform. The more services you are able to provide, the more likely you are to retain your customers, meaning they are less likely to look to other providers because you are already solving their needs.

For example, we found that SMBs today are more likely to choose an expense management solution that will help them simplify their workflow by offering global payments, employee cards and automated solutions in one place. Facilitating these additional features may enable platforms to attract new customers and retain existing customers, especially if these services are made available globally.

Embedded Finance: Here to Stay

Most importantly, the data shows that this is not an isolated incident. The financial services landscape varies significantly across different regions, yet our research found that SMBs are united across regions in their desire for financial services that are easily accessible and customizable to meet their specific needs. And with that, they are less concerned about price and more about efficiency and flexibility. Our research shows that we are in an environment where embedded financial services are in their infancy, with demand exceeding supply. By acting on consumer demands, platforms can gain a first-mover advantage over competitors.

