New data shows baby boomers are dominating the housing market

The share of first-time buyers in the housing market increased this year, but remained near record lows, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

The report found that first-time homebuyers made up 32 percent of the market this year, up from 26 percent in 2022, but below the average of 38 percent.

“First-time buyers returned to the market this year with less competition and fewer multiple-offer scenarios,” Jessica Lotz, NAR’s deputy chief economist and vice president of research, said in a statement.

The average age of first-time and repeat homebuyers also declined slightly in 2023, from 36 years to 35 years for first-time homebuyers and from 59 years to 58 years for first-time homebuyers.

While both first-time homebuyers and the average repeat homebuyer have gotten older over the past four decades, this change has been more prominent among repeat homebuyers.

In the early 1980s, first-time home buyers were typically in their late 20s, and repeat home buyers were typically in their mid-30s. Now, first-time buyers tend to be in their mid-30s, and repeat buyers tend to be in their 50s.

The annual household income of home buyers also rose 22 percent last year, from $88,000 in 2022 to $107,000 in 2023, according to the report released Monday.

“Given the decline in housing affordability due to high home prices and mortgage rates, the household income of successful homebuyers increased by nearly $20,000 and topped six figures for only the second time in our records,” Lotz said.

Source: thehill.com