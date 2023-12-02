New data shows 2 California cities among world's top 10 most expensive cities

The Economist Intelligence Unit’s worldwide cost of living report for 2023 has been released, and three US cities are among the most expensive to live in on Earth.

The report compared prices of more than 400 products and services in 173 cities around the world and found that while supply chain disruptions and energy price spikes had slowed, overall prices increased by an average of 7.4 percent. Is.

According to the EIU, two cities are tied for the most expensive places to live: Singapore and Zurich, Switzerland.

This is the ninth time in 11 years that Singapore has been ranked the world’s most expensive city to live in, EIU data shows.

This year’s list included three US cities, including New York City, which tied Singapore as the world’s most expensive city last year. In 2023, the Big Apple is tied for third place with another major Swiss city, Geneva.

Los Angeles, meanwhile, ranks sixth on the list of the most expensive cities of 2023; The City of Angels has several neighborhoods that require nearly a six-figure salary to live comfortably, and new data shows that the median home price in L.A. County has soared to more than $900,000.

View of downtown Manhattan from the lagoon in Central Park, New York City, USA. (Getty Images) Downtown Los Angeles (Getty Images) The Painted Ladies of San Francisco’s Alamo Square Victorian home in San Francisco. (Getty Images)

LA is more expensive than other major cities including Paris, Copenhagen, Tel Aviv and the tenth most expensive city in the world to live in: San Francisco.

Research shows that San Fran’s rents are among the highest in the country, and one study showed that Bay Area residents who earn $100,000 per year can be considered “low income.”

The ten most expensive cities according to the Economist Intelligence Unit can be seen below:

Singapore, Singapore (ranked first) Zurich, Switzerland (1st place) Geneva, Switzerland (3rd place) New York City, US (3rd place) Hong Kong, Hong Kong Los Angeles, US Paris, France Copenhagen, Denmark (ranked 8th) Tel Aviv, Israel (8th place) San Francisco, US

Click here to see the EIU’s full worldwide cost of living report.

Source: ktla.com