October 23, 2023
New Darlington FC stadium hit by ‘frustrating delays’ – but progress is being made


The ambition to leave Blackwell Meadows and relocate to a purpose-built site remains one of the club’s top priorities <i>(Image: Sarah Caldecott)</i>“bad-src=’src=’></p> <p>A new Darlington FC stadium is unlikely to open until 2026 after “disappointing” delays have scuppered the plans.</p> <p>The ambition to leave Blackwell Meadows and relocate to a purpose-built site is one of the club’s top priorities but requires detailed planning and significant investment.</p> <p>Club officials confirmed that delays have caused deadlines to be disrupted, with more details on the plan expected in 2024 and progress has been made recently.</p> <p>The Quakers have identified the Scarningham and Faverdale areas as potential locations for the new stadium, which could include additional sporting, retail and hospitality facilities. The new site, which will allow a capacity of between 5,000 and 8,000 fans, was initially planned to be built in time for the 2024–25 season.</p><div class=

In a progress update, managing director David Johnston admitted the delay was disappointing.

He said: “I thought we were making some progress last year and it has slowed down a bit, but I am pleased to say that in the last eight weeks we have started to spend the money to deliver our plans.” Is done.

“So far, we have spent £6,000 hiring the services of an architect and a developer. It is being funded by a supporters’ group board.

Although physical construction work has not yet begun, plans are being drawn up with both sites in mind. Land purchase, a public consultation and planning applications are due to take place next year, with 2026 identified as the most suitable opening date.

“For the first time we have seen on paper what it would look like and now we are moving forward to get feedback from the developer and the council,” Mr Johnson said.

“We have a favorite site but who knows what happens. We can’t close anything around this, we have to keep our options open.

“It is progressing, but it is slow and it is extremely disappointing because every year this happens it creates more financial pressure on football clubs to compete in the ever-increasing cost environment of the National League North.”

Managing Director, David Johnston, with Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen (Image: Sarah Caldecott)

Read further:

The new stadium is also planned to include training facilities, which will be rented out to clubs, schools and the community to help provide a sustainable and regular income source for the Quakers, which became fan-owned in 2012.

Similar stadiums throughout the National League, including AFC Field and Boston United, have been identified as inspirations.

And amid rising interest rates and inflationary pressures, club officials hope this can be resolved quickly.

Mr Johnson said: “The sooner this comes out the better, the longer this goes on the more difficult it will be to get out of this league.”

