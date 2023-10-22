New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings & Sales Today – Agriculture, Startups, PREME Tokens – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

The Ethereum Liquid Staking Derivatives Finance (LSDFI) ecosystem has grown substantially this year as Ethereum (ETH) holders are increasingly choosing to stake their tokens rather than liquidate them.

Although the Ethereum Shappella upgrade enabled ETH withdrawals in April 2023, a recent report from crypto data aggregator CoinGecko revealed a remarkable 58.7x expansion in the LSDFi sector since January.

As of August 2023, the LSDFi protocol has locked a significant 43.7% of the total 26.4 million ETH staked.

Lido has emerged as the dominant player among these protocols, capturing approximately one-third of the total market share. These growth figures indicate that ETH holders are re-staking their assets to take advantage of higher yield opportunities, while avoiding liquidations.

Following the launch of the Ethereum Beacon Chain in December 2020, Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs) were introduced to unlock liquidity and facilitate the participation of small ETH holders in staking.

In the early months of this year, the Total Value Locked (TVL) across the top 10 LSDFi protocols, excluding Lido, exceeded $900 million, representing a remarkable 5,870% increase in TVL since January 2023. In contrast, the total TVL is decentralized.

1. Agriculture (Agriculture)

AgriCoin is a utility token with the express mission of fostering a sustainable, agriculture-focused economy while promoting Japanese agriculture and culture. Its usefulness extends to facilitating transactions for agricultural products, tourist attractions and local crafts.

The project aims to directly connect producers and consumers within Japanese agriculture, improve producers’ incomes, and strengthen agricultural product logistics, reflecting a commitment to revitalizing local communities.

By supporting Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) initiatives and providing unique experiences, AgriCoin seeks to attract domestic and international tourists, thereby increasing economic opportunities for local stakeholders.

Furthermore, the noble effort to allocate a portion of the income from the project to aid children highlights a commendable social responsibility aspect.

Although the project appears promising, potential investors should fully assess its implementation and adoption within the competitive crypto landscape, ensuring they align with its mission and objectives. Careful consideration is advised before taking investment decisions.

Across the border! #AgriCoin Seeks to attract domestic and international tourists by showcasing the beauty of Japan’s diverse regions. 🏰Explore unique experiences, enjoy local crafts and enjoy the richness of cultural heritage. Join us on this global journey! – AgriCoin (@AgriCoinPJ) 20 October 2023

Adding Agri (AGRI) to MetaMask allows you to view your token holdings, trade on decentralized exchanges, and more. To add them, you need to import AGRI as a token. There is a meltdown in the community as more than 100% of the users today have a misconception about Agri (AGRI).

The price of Agri (AGRI) today is $0.079288 and the 24-hour trading volume is $72,440.07. This shows a 0.73% price increase in the last 24 hours and a 0.73% price increase in the last seven days. If you are looking for the market cap of Agri, data is not available today as the circulating supply of AGRI tokens has not been reported.

2. Startup (Star)

As a platform connecting Japanese and foreign companies, STAR pursues a specific mission focused on mutual development and promoting world peace and stability, starting with Japan.

Leveraging the traditional concept of “wa” or harmony that underpins Japanese business culture, Star aims to serve as a growth facilitator in this fertile setting.

Its main objective is to highlight the valuable products, technologies and know-how of Japanese SMEs, ensuring that the benefits derived from their re-evaluation are reinvested to facilitate active growth both locally and internationally.

This approach provides foreign companies access to the offerings of Japanese SMEs and encourages the expansion of partnerships and services in Japan.

The emphasis on establishing win-win relationships and contributing to revitalizing the global economy aligns with Star’s mission for a sustainable world.

While the project addresses an essential role in connecting businesses and economies, potential investors should conduct due diligence before considering an investment and closely monitor its adoption and impact on the broader market.

STAR is a platform that connects Japanese and foreign companies to facilitate mutual development. Its goal is to increase the number of companies promoting world peace and stability through its principles, starting with Japan.

🚀 Introducing the STAR Project: A game-changer supporting Japanese SMEs in effective communication.

How could this project reshape Japan’s economic future?#STARProject #japanesesm – Star Project (@SmeStartupers) 18 October 2023

Adding Start (Star) to MetaMask allows you to view your token holdings, trade on decentralized exchanges, and more. To add them, you need to import STAR as a token. STAR tokens can be traded on centralized crypto exchanges. The most popular exchange to buy and trade startups is Bitmart, where the most active trading pair STAR/USDT has a trading volume of $76,639.83 over the last 24 hours.

Startuprs (STAR) price today is $0.081816 and the 24-hour trading volume is $67,577.53. This shows a -26.59% price drop in the last 24 hours and a price increase in the last seven days. If you are looking for the market cap of startups, the data is not available today as the circulating supply of STAR tokens has not been reported yet.

3. Love Token (Love)

PREME is a crypto project with a clear mission: to bridge the established Web2 and the emerging Web3. What sets PREME apart is its focus on real-world sharing, using NFC technology to connect physical objects to the Web3 world.

This practical approach extends beyond theory, as PREME provides comprehensive training and support for businesses and freelancers, making their transition to the Web3 landscape easier.

Through NFTs, PREME enables direct selling of products, services and business shares to target audiences, eliminating middlemen and reducing costs. This not only empowers creators but also enhances trade show experiences.

While the project presents a unique value proposition and aligns with the growing interest in Web 3, potential investors should remain cautious considering the inherent risks of the crypto market and the need to fully evaluate the long-term feasibility of PREME.

PREME is about getting businesses and individuals from Web2 to Web3. We are strategically positioned to provide a variety of services to our partners to help them quickly streamline their transformation. Millions of businesses around the world are looking for the services provided by PREME. PREME strives to be a gateway to growth for individuals and businesses alike! We will help companies, artists and entertainers grow with NFT and Web3 solutions. As they grow, we grow!

#Love Everyone enjoy this Rock the Mic 4 event!

Get yourself a bag of PREME if you can!

Website: https://t.co/vbOjSsQzeS

X:

Telegram: https://t.co/Uf3FnhGKXk

Discord: https://t.co/wZT7U8fgkD

Instagram: https://t.co/wG8gO2adEm

LinkedIn:… pic.twitter.com/ImAdUWyylY – PREME Token Official (@PREMETOKEN) 19 October 2023

Today’s live PREME token price is $0.016602, with a 24-hour trading volume of $95,369.35. PREME token is down 0.59% in the last 24 hours. Current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2899, live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and there is a maximum supply of 294,990,000 PREME coins.

4. YPredict (YPRED)

yPredict is a comprehensive ecosystem for traders, using cutting-edge tools including AI-generated trading signals, technical and quantitative analysis, real-time sentiment analysis for cryptocurrencies, and AI-powered chart pattern recognition.

We are thrilled to share our crypto presale @yPredict Over $4.3 million has already been raised! 🚀💰 What makes our platform truly unique is how we combine traditional statistical forecasting models like ARIMA with cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies. 📈🤖This… pic.twitter.com/33MSlGsriB – yPredict.ai (@yPredict_ai) 21 October 2023

yPredict has reached a significant milestone by raising $4.34 million during its crypto presale, aiming to reach its funding goal of $6.5 million.

Specifically, yPredict is offering 100 million YPRED tokens, with 80 million allocated for the crypto presale. As the presale moves into Phase 8, 17.5 million tokens will be available for $1.925 million.

yPredict’s internal data suggests a potential quarterly yield of up to 45% for token holders, and it plans to allocate 10% of its subscription revenue to a staking rewards pool. These figures underline the platform’s ambitions and value proposition in the competitive crypto trading landscape.

