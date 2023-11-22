New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today – The Root Network, Noelus, SELO+ – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

We explore some of the latest cryptocurrency releases recently listed on exchanges and featured on CoinMarketCap.

Investing in a new cryptocurrency project early on provides the opportunity to secure the chosen crypto at the optimal price. The cryptocurrency market is abuzz with the latest developments surrounding Blur, which has recently seen its price surge by a massive 30%.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today

This remarkable surge is inextricably linked to the outcome of the Season 2 airdrop. Notably, market analysts have observed a significant increase in buying activity, with 19 addresses collectively acquiring an impressive 51.3 million BLUR tokens, representing a substantial investment of $21 million in the asset.

Like Blur, we have seen many forgotten newly listed coins grow beyond imagination in the past. Today, we will take a look at some new cryptocurrencies that have shown notable progress.

1. Root Network (Root)

Root Network is a decentralized blockchain network that primarily focuses on optimized user experience and streamlined onboarding. Positioned as a decentralized identity protocol and passport, it is the foundational data layer for user and asset interoperability, promoting a seamless application environment.

The root token, which is the center of governance of the network, powers important features such as software and runtime upgrades, the block reward economy, and the entry of new application chains into the root network hub.

As a network token, ROOT plays a key role in securing the network’s proof of stake, providing incentives for node validators and delegates through fees earned from various network activities. Diverse block rewards for staking further increase the attractiveness of participating in the network.

Root Network’s mission is to provide an efficient, user-friendly blockchain experience and a governance framework that empowers participants. This is a noteworthy idea for those seeking a strategic investment in the emerging crypto landscape.

The root network is designed as the hub of the open metaverse. Optimized for UX and content interoperability, it powers tailored digital experiences @futureverse and beyond.$root will be listed on @kucoincom With additional exchanges at 12am PT / 9pm NZT @Bybit_Official, pic.twitter.com/gJiB1AXbOB – Root Network (@TheRootNetwork) 21 November 2023

Root Network prioritizes user experience and security with features like built-in account abstraction and no token gas economy, enabling some of the world’s largest content brands to engage users seamlessly and securely. The root network is EVM compatible and is built on a substrate integrated into XRPL and ETH with other networks on the horizon, allowing content and accounts on those networks to access deeper functionality and greater interoperability across the open metaverse.,

Today’s live The Root Network price is $0.030203, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,999,573. We update our routes in USD value in real time. Root Network is down 39.12% in the last 24 hours. Current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2224, live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and the maximum supply is 12,000,000,000.

2. nol (nls)

Knols Protocol offers a leading Web3 financial suite that redefines currency markets through its innovative leasing solutions in the DeFi landscape. The DeFi lease model establishes a dynamic currency market, facilitating yield for lenders and enabling borrowers to leverage their digital assets beyond current equity.

This approach involves collateralizing the down payment to access borrowed assets, providing tenure and repayment flexibility without additional fees or penalties. The seamless Knowles DeFi Lease experience allows users to unlock financial products upon full repayment and gain control over all leased assets.

The utility of the NLS token within the ecosystem extends to various functionalities, including facilitating payments, acquiring NFT collectibles, exchanging event tickets, supporting membership subscriptions, and contributing to business activities.

With the recent price increase, Nolus (NLS) demonstrates resilience in the face of market fluctuations, which aligns with its mission to promote flexible and user-centric financial solutions within the DeFi sector. This, coupled with the bullish sentiment of the community, establishes Knowlus as a notable contender for those seeking strategic investments in the emerging crypto landscape.

Knowlus is a semi-permissioned blockchain that connects lenders and borrowers in the DeFi currency market. With its DeFi Lease, borrowers can access financing up to 150% of their initial investment and underlying leveraged assets through permitted strategies. Inspired by traditional leasing, where one pays upfront and receives ownership after repayment, Noelas’ approach cuts across the high-collateralization standards of the DeFi sector. This increases capital efficiency and provides better loan terms to borrowers.

Today’s live Nolus price is $0.032824, with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,839.74. Nolus is up 0.06% in the last 24 hours. Current CoinMarketCap ranking is #3768, live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and the maximum supply is 1,000,000,000.

3. Cello+ (Cello)

SELO is a Web3 project focused on building a vibrant community ecosystem through its hyperlocal life logging service. SELO+ differentiates itself by seamlessly integrating practical and user-centric Web3 services, combining the familiarity of Web2-based services with the innovation of Web3.

SELO+ envisions true Web3 mass adoption by connecting hyperlocal elements to on-chain assets. The governance token, SELO, is the cornerstone for asset valuation and catalyzes ecosystem activation and expansion. Specifically, SELO holders receive privileged access to VIP events, and staking participants enjoy the annual SELO airdrop.

The utility of the token extends to a variety of functions, including facilitating payments, acquiring NFT collectibles, exchanging event tickets, enabling membership subscriptions, supporting commercial activities, and transacting on the Selen Point exchange of the SEL wallet. Including providing facilities. Doing is involved.

With a strong price increase of 22.40% over the past seven days, SELO has outperformed the global cryptocurrency market and signals resiliency and potential for those seeking strategic investments with an eye on the widespread adoption of Web 3.

#buzzbit Just got it safe! We are very excited to introduce you to Buzzbit #otp Updates. Now, tighten the security of your account with ease! Don’t miss our ongoing celebration of OTP security updates. 📲 Buzzbit App Download (AOS): pic.twitter.com/rDgSEWG7zG – SELO+ (@selo_plus) 20 November 2023

SELO+ connects hyperlocal and online on-chain to create the Web3 services that people need, use and constantly desire. As one of SELO+’s early projects to popularize Web 3, SELO+ provides online and offline Web 3 services through the Web 3 version of online crypto community app Buzzbit and hyperlocal used goods trading app, SellOn. Buzzbit is one of the SELO+ dApps that provides users with all levels of crypto data

With real-time daily news updates, curated event notifications, latest project analysis and market insights. At Buzzbit, SELO can be used for reward membership, promotion of crypto projects, VIP access and premium data.

The live SELO+ price today is $0.276779, with a 24-hour trading volume of $442,308. SELO+ is up 11.73% in the last 24 hours. Current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2535, live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and the maximum supply is 1,000,000,000.

4. Meme Kombat ($MK)

Meme Kombat ($MK) has introduced an innovative ERC-20 presale, providing a unique platform where different meme tokens join the battle, allowing users to bet on the outcome.

CZ is our king and CZ will never leave us. Meme Kombat will gladly hire you CZ🤝 pic.twitter.com/BUzla7WdpU – Meme Kombat (@Meme_Kombat) 22 November 2023

It is interesting to unite popular meme coins like Doge, Shiba Inu and Pepe into one ecosystem, taking advantage of the loyal followers associated with each.

Beyond the entertainment factor, Meme Kombat offers a unique betting experience on the outcomes of meme wars, potentially serving as an additional revenue source.

With an attractive estimated 512% APY, transparent blockchain technology for fairness, and AI-powered dynamic visualizations that enhance the gameplay, Meme Kombat aims to captivate users with its interactive and immersive meme-based battles.

The token’s distribution model, which includes a docked team, and its successful presale dynamic drive investor interest and potential feasibility within the meme coin sector.

Go to the Meme Kombat Presale

