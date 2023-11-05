New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today – Memecoin, Prisma Finance, Verge (ETH)

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Every day, our team reviews new cryptocurrency releases and upcoming token presales that have recently launched on crypto exchanges.

PancakeSwap’s native token, CAKE, has been making significant moves in the market, currently trading at $1.57, representing a notable increase of 29% over the past 24 hours and a 31% increase over the past week.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today

The surge follows the recent introduction of PancakeSwap’s Position Manager tool, a feature designed to increase the efficiency of yield farming.

With the Position Manager, users can seamlessly allocate their funds across liquidity pools for yield farming, optimizing capital utilization and potentially generating higher yields than manual methods.

Initially supporting USDT, BNB, BTC, and ETH, the utility offers increased CAKE rewards during its initial four weeks, further incentivizing its use.

As the second-largest decentralized exchange by daily trading volume, PancakeSwap’s commitment to innovation continues to resonate with investors, contributing to its growing popularity in the rapidly growing DeFi sector.

1. Memecoin (MEME)

Memecoin (MEME) has quickly gained prominence in the crypto sphere as the native token of forward-thinking Web3 company Memeland. While 2023 has seen the rise of meme coins, MEME has set itself apart as it focuses on joining the ranks of popular meme coins like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe Coin.

The recent listing of the coin on Binance, one of the largest exchanges in the industry, has sparked immense interest and excitement in the crypto community, causing its value to increase by an astonishing 2500%.

This meteoric rise demonstrates MEME’s potential as a promising investment, and its alignment with meme culture symbolizes a unique and innovative approach to the crypto landscape.

MEME’s mission is to bridge the worlds of memes and digital currencies, providing an engaging and immersive experience for crypto enthusiasts and meme creators.

Investing in MEME means participating in the convergence of crypto and internet culture, creating a vibrant and dynamic ecosystem that can be a significant player in the emerging crypto market.

Memecoin (MEME), an ERC-20 token, has rapidly become the native ecosystem token offered by Memeland, a leading Web3 company. With 2023 proving to be a year for meme coins, enthusiasts are now considering whether the new meme coin MEME could also follow the path of popular meme coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Pepe Coin.

Today’s live Meme Coin price is $0.023438 and the 24-hour trading volume is $187,127,962. Memecoin is down 5.75% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #154, with a live market cap of $206,192,545. It has a circulating supply of 8,797,500,000 MEME coins and a maximum supply of 69,000,000,000 MEME coins.

2. Prisma Finance

Prisma is a DeFi innovation that brings a new perspective to Ethereum’s Liquid Staking Token (LST). Its main mission is to unlock the full potential of LST by allowing users to create MKUSD, a stablecoin fully backed by these tokens.

What sets Prisma apart is its strategic approach to encouraging stablecoin usage and promoting capital efficiency, making it a unique addition to the DeFi landscape.

Prisma leverages the trusted infrastructure of Curve and Convex Finance, offering users the opportunity to earn trading fees, CRV, CVX and Prisma on top of their Ethereum staking rewards. Notably, Prisma’s codebase, built on liquidity, is immutable and decentralized, ensuring robustness and flexibility in collateral parameters.

Administration of the protocol is placed in the hands of Prisma DAO, allowing for community-driven adjustments. Prisma is a valuable tool for a range of DeFi participants, providing LST holders with a means to increase the productivity of their assets and liquid staking token issuers the ability to deepen liquidity through incentives.

Investing in Prisma represents an opportunity to engage with an innovative DeFi primitive that addresses the untapped potential of Ethereum’s LST, providing a unique and promising opportunity within the DeFi ecosystem.

New loan limit for @LidoFinance wstETH🌈 Additional 100 million mkUSD now available for mining with wstETH, so get on board pic.twitter.com/vDEEU6QwK8 – Prisma Finance (@PrismaFi) 4 November 2023

A lending protocol that allows users to create a stablecoin, MKUSD, fully collateralized by liquid staking tokens.

Today’s live Prisma Finance price is $1.19, with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,206,769. Prisma Finance is down 37.70% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2190, with live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and there is a maximum supply of 300,000,000 PRISMA coins.

2. Verge (ETH)

Verge Currency, powered by the $XVG coin on the Verge blockchain, is a well-established decentralized network with a history dating back to its founding in 2014 by founder Justin ‘Sunroc’ Vendetta.

Its initial objective was to provide a better alternative to Bitcoin, focusing on low-cost, fast and secure transactions. In 2023, the pegged currency is expanding its ecosystem by introducing the XVG ERC-20 token to take advantage of the broader opportunities offered by the Ethereum network.

This strategic move not only reflects the commitment of the founder and long-term support team but also reflects a visionary vision.

The fair presale of the token on Pinksale and subsequent launch on Uniswap with locked liquidity demonstrates a transparent and community-oriented approach.

Investing in Verge Currency is a chance to join a well-established project that is constantly adapting and expanding its horizons in the evolving crypto landscape, making it a prudent choice for those seeking a mix of reliability and growth potential. becomes.

Verge Currency is a decentralized network that runs the $XVG coin on the Verge blockchain. The token was sold early in the Pink Sale and immediately launched on Uniswap with locked liquidity.

Today’s live Verge (ETH) price is $0.000262, with a 24-hour trading volume of $405,063. Verge (ETH) is down 3.57% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2431, with live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and there is a maximum supply of 16,555,000,000 XVG coins.

TG.Casino ($TGC)

TG.Casino presents a unique and disruptive approach to crypto gambling by offering a licensed casino and sportsbook integrated directly into the popular Telegram platform.

Its standout features include no KYC checks, anonymous instant play, and a global player base. The project has introduced the native $TGC token, which promises valuable rewards.

#nba The regular season is around the corner and the Nuggets are about to face the Lakers and Golden State faces the Suns. Bet on TGC 🏀 now pic.twitter.com/odTqPmi4Ji – TG Casino (@TGCasino_) 24 October 2023

The casino’s commitment to buy back and burn a portion of $TGC using betting revenue reflects a strategy to increase the token’s value. Additionally, the opportunity to stake $TGC for rewards of up to 343% APY makes it an attractive proposition for investors.

With gaming licenses and smart contract audits, TG. The casino positions itself as a transparent and secure gaming platform, offering users a smooth and frictionless gaming experience.

This combination of innovative features and solid foundation makes TG.Casino an attractive option for those who want to invest in the crypto gambling sector with a unique twist.

Visit TG.Casino

Read more

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source: www.bing.com