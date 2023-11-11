New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today – IPMB, Pax Unitas, Baby Memes – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

This article highlights newly listed tokens on CMC and other exchanges today. It also analyzes presale tokens that investors should keep an eye on.

Newly released crypto assets can provide investors with high returns on investment (ROI). Today, we reviewed various new coins on the market.

BlackRock’s announcement of Ethereum ETF plans has sent ETH prices soaring, surpassing the $2,000 mark and intensifying FOMO around the Bitcoin ETF token ($BTCETF). Currently trading at $37,400, Bitcoin is bullish, aiming for $40,000 by the end of the month, while the Bitcoin ETF token has already garnered $271,000 from eager investors.

As a leading asset manager, BlackRock’s influence permeates the entire financial industry. Their move into the spot Bitcoin ETF space is clear, and the recent registration of the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware underlines their intention to offer a spot Ethereum ETF.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today

The recent Nasdaq filing for the iShares Ethereum Trust confirms BlackRock’s entry into the Ethereum ETF space. BlackRock’s ETF brand, iShares, is poised to play a key role in this growth.

The crypto community’s excitement about spot ETFs, whether it be for Bitcoin or Ethereum, stems from the vast potential within the US ETF market, which is valued at approximately $7 trillion. To put this in perspective, the US equity market is worth $44 trillion.

While existing crypto ETFs operate in the regulated futures market in the US, the prospect of a spot ETF signals a significant change in the crypto investment landscape.

1. IPMB

IPMB, a gold-backed cryptocurrency, aims to streamline gold investments by allowing investors to seamlessly buy, trade and hold gold on the blockchain through IPMB and its upcoming NFT platform, NFT GEM. Each IPMB token represents one gram of physical gold stored securely in vaults by IPM Limited.

The accompanying GeM NFTs, which are set to launch soon, will signify ownership of specific amounts of gold within the IPMB ecosystem, such as GeM100 for 100 grams of gold. Notably, these GeMs can be obtained at a discounted rate by staking IPMB tokens.

IPMB’s mission appears to be focused on providing investors a transparent and secure means to engage with gold on a blockchain backed by physical reserves.

This unique fusion of blockchain technology and tangible asset backing, coupled with incentives such as discounted GeM purchases through staking, may appeal to those seeking a more genuine and secure route to cryptocurrency investment.

⚠️Pay attention #IPMB Community⚠️ Less than 24 hours left to access our ounce coin #Give End! 👇Time is running out🦁 Click below to enter – IPMB (@IpmbOfficial) 8 November 2023

Today’s live IPMB price is $90.41, with a 24-hour trading volume of $147,555. IPMB is up 0.42% in the last 24 hours. Current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2862, live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unlimited, and there is a maximum supply of 200,000,000 IPMB coins.

2. Pax Unitas (PAXU)

Pax Unitas has emerged as a pioneering project that is set to reshape the landscape of airdrop marketing with its emphasis on trust, security, and user engagement. The mission of the coin is clearly outlined – combating Sybil attacks, promoting genuine user interactions, and providing innovative solutions to the crypto marketing sector.

The commitment to transparency and user-centricity establishes Pax Unitas as a trusted platform for legitimate airdrops, aiming to build trust among participants and facilitate effective outreach for projects.

Coin’s core values ​​focus on peace and unity, trying to solve marketing challenges and actively advocating for a better future. By offering a suite of utilities including a collateral airdrop system and a guaranteed whitelist, Pax Unitas addresses the hurdles facing projects in marketing, AI and data to optimize user targeting and increase airdrop campaign success rates . -Uses insight-driven.

What sets Pax Unitas apart is its broad vision of promoting global peace and harmony, actively engaging in advocacy efforts, particularly addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

While the coin offers a comprehensive solution framework to revolutionize crypto marketing, its unique stance on collective action and social impact may resonate with investors who are looking for a project with a meaningful purpose beyond financial gain. Are.

We have submitted our application @CoinMarketCap Listing request with ID of 791324.

Our CMC DexScan link: https://t.co/gXQfU1Q11c#CoinMarketCap – Pax Unitas (Stop the War) (@PaxUnitas) 9 November 2023

Pax Unitas is a decentralized token created with the noble purpose of advocating for the end of war. As the world grapples with conflicts and divisions, Pax Unitas symbolizes unity, harmony and the collective desire for a peaceful world.

Today’s live Pax Unitas price is $0.000003, with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,552.53. Pax Unitas is down 1.13% in the last 24 hours. Current CoinMarketCap ranking is #4164, live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and there is a maximum supply of 650,000,000,000 PAXU coins.

3. Baby Meme (BabyMeme)

Baby Meme Coin is a niche project that aims to democratize meme coins, primarily targeting retail investors in economically constrained sectors.

Inspired by meme coin concepts, its innovative tax system sets it apart as an emerging player in this category. The recent notable overnight surge, showing +1,000% growth in DEX markets, indicates substantial interest, especially from the Vietnamese crypto community.

Baby Meme Coin’s focus on making meme coins accessible to low-income individuals, reflected in its surge, suggests a potential opportunity for financial inclusion. The strategic decision to launch Binance Smart Chain (BSC) underlines the project’s commitment to reducing transaction fees, increasing its appeal to retail investors in economically disrupted regions.

However, as with any investment, prudent consideration of the potential risks is important. Baby Meme Coin presents an interesting case for those who want to gain exposure to a meme coin with a mission of inclusion, but careful evaluation is necessary before considering an investment partnership.

Meme coins inspire baby meme coins. Baby Meme Coin was born to give an opportunity to hold a Baby Meme Coin to those who have no opportunity to hold a Meme Coin. Baby Meme with Smart Tax System is an upgraded version of Meme Coin, only 100% meme.

Today’s Live Baby Meme Coin price is $0.000000000571 and the 24-hour trading volume is $57,581.65. Baby Meme Coin is down 30.83% in the last 24 hours. Current CoinMarketCap ranking is #3337, live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and the maximum supply is 210,000,000,000,000,000 BABYMEME coins.

4. Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX)

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) bills itself as a token cloud mining platform that addresses the historical challenges of traditional Bitcoin mining by emphasizing efficiency and user-friendliness. The platform aims to democratize Bitcoin mining, making it accessible to individuals and allowing investors to stake BTCMTX tokens for additional mining credits.

Being recognized for a significant accomplishment #bitcoinminetrix, Exceeds the $3,600,000 Milestone! pic.twitter.com/jC0RxzqnTu – bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) 7 November 2023

Specifically, the project tackles concerns related to the reliability of cloud mining and fraud within the industry. With a reputation for reliability, the project prioritizes security and transparency, using user-friendly wallets like MetaMask for seamless token acquisition and staking within the ecosystem.

Benefits include low initial costs, a secure interface, and a straightforward onboarding process. The project’s roadmap outlines a visionary vision, including exchange listing, an extensive marketing campaign, and the development of desktop and mobile applications.

The team’s milestones during the presale period, coupled with BTCMTX’s current valuation of $0.0115 and over $3.7 million in funding, contribute to its appeal. Although the roadmap and achievements are promising, potential investors should exercise caution considering factors such as the developing nature of the project and the competitive landscape of the crypto-mining sector.

