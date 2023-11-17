New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today – GoCharge Tech, Sparco, Atem Network

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Every day, InsideBitcoins covers the latest new cryptocurrency listings on CoinMarketCap, including CEX and DEX tokens and presale projects.

New cryptocurrency projects enter the market on an almost daily basis. This makes it challenging to know which new crypto coins to buy. We looked at how the Fetch.ai token FET has experienced a bullish rise over the past year since its launch. Fetch.ai faces a critical period ahead as it faces the $0.46 hurdle.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today

Following a bullish trajectory, FET should validate this pattern by turning resistance into support and maintaining its upward momentum. This development could pave the way for competition for FETs to reach new heights.

Today, more coins have been listed on CMC, and we will be analyzing three of them along with the presale coin.

1. GoCharge Tech

GoChargeTech Token (CHARGED) is a utility token within the MultiverseX blockchain, explicitly designed for use within the GoChargeTech ecosystem. The primary function of this token is to facilitate transactions within the ecosystem, enabling users to make seamless payments for power bank rentals and electric vehicle charging services.

GoChargeTech aims to leverage the broad mobile user base in the EU, targeting approximately 0.00025% of total mobile users, specifically in the top 10 cities by population. The ambitious installation schedule of Power Bank Sharing Stations across EU countries symbolizes a commitment to wider access, with over 2,000 stations planned over the next 36 months.

The projected impact is substantial, targeting 140,000 unique users and addressing the growing needs of active travelers. While the mission of the project is in line with the growing demand for convenient charging solutions, potential investors should do thorough due diligence considering factors such as execution efficiency and market dynamics.

Using our web and mobile app, users unlock power 1. Rent power banks from GoChargeTech’s network of stations owned by franchise owners. 2. Find an EV charger near a specified location. Book a time slot and charge the car. 3. Use blockchain technology to pay for the services mentioned above. 4. Connect EV charger to our platform and earn passive income by sharing it with other users. 5. Buy EV chargers compatible with our infrastructure and earn passive income through our platform. 6. Buy Power Bank Sharing Station and earn passive income through our platform. At its core, our platform uses blockchain technology for traceability and payments, controlled by smart contracts on multiple chains, thus opening up opportunities for global, decentralized recharging points in the future.

Get ready for #charged off Trading Contest! 🚀 Starting today, join us #xxchange For 10 day campaign with rewards $EGLD, 💰What is the prize pool?

a huge 25 $EGLD Pool shared among participants 🤑 🔥Fuel to burn🔥

After the competition, we… pic.twitter.com/77OjSeSixO – GoCharge Tech✓️ 🔋 (@gochargeHQ) 14 November 2023

Today’s live GoCharge Tech price is $0.006104, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,075.86. GoCharge Tech is up 1.05% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #4617, with live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and there is a maximum supply of 189,388,000 charged coins.

2. Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX)

Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX) offers a groundbreaking approach as the world’s first stake-to-mine project, reshaping the landscape of cloud mining. Offering a unique twist, token holders can mine Bitcoin with just a $10 investment, eliminating the need for expensive mining rigs or reliance on dubious cloud mining services.

big news!#bitcoinminetrix Proudly announcing a huge milestone, over $4,000,000 raised! pic.twitter.com/neW7VEgkjJ – Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) 16 November 2023

The project’s presale, launched in September, has raised nearly $4 million in just six weeks, showing remarkable initial interest. Through staking on BTCMTX, investors generate cloud mining credits, convert them into mining power and allocate mining time to earn BTC directly into their wallet.

With over 70 million tokens staked, resulting in a substantial APY of 159%, BTCMTX empowers investors by allowing flexible staking and unstaking, providing transparency, and avoiding hidden fees in traditional cloud mining contracts . Audited smart contracts and a low entry barrier of a $10 minimum pre-sale purchase contribute to the project’s appeal.

3. Sparco

The Sparco coin emerges as a unique crypto token, weaving a narrative that pays homage to the famous mechanical marvel, Sparco. Based on the story of Westinghouse’s groundbreaking creation in 1940, the Sparco Coin embodies the spirit of unwavering loyalty and companionship within the crypto community.

Its design, reflecting Sparco’s iconic features, serves as a symbolic representation of the beloved pet’s chrome exterior and electronic eyes. The community around the Sparco Coin reflects the adventures of Richard and Sparco, fostering innovation and camaraderie.

Beyond the focus on tragedy, the Sparco Coin emphasizes legacy and resilience, inspired by its robotic counterpart. As a meme token, it goes beyond being a digital asset, symbolizing loyalty, support, and shared experiences within the crypto landscape.

While potential investors should approach meme tokens with caution, seeing the community’s dedication and the emotional appeal of the narrative adds a unique aspect to Sparco Coin that makes it notable in the crypto sphere.

A Guide to Being a Friend $sparco Step 1: Join the rest of my friends 👇🗨️ Step 2: Say Hello and Give $sparco rubbing belly ✋ Step 3: Buy $sparco So you can buy him a forever gift 🍪 0x2C540c3c7BE7aF98278Dc6963e092cD450009d1F pic.twitter.com/sKVYDP3EGM – Sparko (@Sparko_eth) 10 November 2023

The story of the Sparco Coin is not only based on tragedy but also highlights the legacy left behind. Like the memories of the pioneering robotic companion, the Sparco Coin serves as a reminder of loyalty and dedication within the crypto world. Its story underlines the importance of community support and resilience in the face of challenges. This meme token is more than just a digital asset; It represents the fusion of technology and human emotions, symbolizing the strength of loyalty, support and shared experiences within the crypto landscape,

Today’s live Sparco price is $2.21, with a 24-hour trading volume of $206,220. Sparco is up 6.44% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #27435, with live market cap not available. There is no circulating supply, and the maximum supply is 1,000,000 Sparco coins.

4. ATEM Network (ATEM)

Atom, a decentralized content creation protocol, empowers creators to tokenize their content through NFTs and foster Web3-native communities. The ecosystem includes AtemChat, a Web3 community social platform, and AtemReview, a Web3 review-sharing platform.

AtemChat has seen significant adoption by 30k users and over 7,000 NFT groups, fostering connections within communities. AtemReview boasts 200k users, 400k content pieces on Arweave, 2.5M interactions, and 10k DAU.

The “Infinity Gems” campaign further highlights the engagement with 30k addresses and 130k Infinity Gems on the BNB chain. Atem’s mission is to democratize content creation, which is evident in its user base and thriving interactions. Platforms provide a solid opportunity for creators to develop exclusive, token-gated experiences.

While this analysis highlights positive user engagement and community building, potential investors should conduct thorough due diligence to assess the sustainability of Atom’s growth and its long-term viability in the dynamic crypto landscape.

Atem Update📢 Atom has created amazing traction recently! AtemReview has attracted 500k+ registered users, reached 20k+ DAU and created 3k+ daily content!🚀🚀🚀 Let’s keep building together! ▶️Create now to earn👉 https://t.co/iNIIPnv3v2#web3 #atom pic.twitter.com/ZGTVQYIldd – Atom Network (@atem_network) 16 November 2023

AtemChat has attracted over 30k users and created over 7,000 NFT groups. AtemReview has reached over 200k users, created over 400k pieces of content, over 2.5M interactions and over 10k DAU on Arweave. We have hosted an “Infinity Gems Carnival” with over 30 projects, over 30k addresses joining on-chain campaigns, and over 130k Infinity Gems minted on the BNB chain.

Today’s live Atom Network price is $0.211228, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,065,246. Atom Network is down 18.24% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2339, with live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and there is a maximum supply of 200,000,000 ATEM coins.

