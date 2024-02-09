New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Sales Today – Anon, OORT, Whale Market

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

We have been exploring new cryptocurrencies recently added to various cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Given the general volatility of the crypto market, a new crypto asset Bitcoin Minetrix has gained popularity as its presale period approaches.

New Cryptocurrency Releases, Listings and Presales Today

The crypto market is volatile, characterized by recurring bulls and bears. Amidst all the turmoil, a new cryptocurrency asset, Bitcoin Minetrix, has emerged and is gaining attention from the crypto community.

The Bitcoin Minetrix presale is coming to a close, thrilling crypto lovers with the expectation of it rising further. Bitcoin Minetrix is ​​projected to be a massive hit in the market, but it has yet to prove itself.

This article will discuss three new cryptocurrencies and one presale coin, Bitcoin Minetrix. Although there have been some positive developments in the crypto market, it is worth remembering to remain cautious and alert to the unpredictable nature of this volatile market.

1. ANON

The ERC404 standard by ANON is a game changer in the NFT ecosystem as it helps in receiving more transaction orders. This standard is designed to improve fluidity and solve rare functional issues that the original 404 lacked. ERC721 eliminates auctions, making NFT trading easier for buyers and sellers than on the open ocean.

However, the implementation of the new ERC404 standard has made it easier and smoother for traders to trade in the NFT market. This innovation will positively impact the NFT segment, making participation in operations more simple and effective.

Also, with its upgrade, ANON implemented several important updates that make NFTs better in terms of functionality and value. One of the most significant changes is the ability to track NFTs in circulation and owners. This allows them to maintain their exclusivity and value while providing the necessary transparency for buyers and sellers.

NFTs can be compared to playing cards, and in doing so, ERC404 also aims to establish such standards. When a token is purchased, it is analogous to picking an NFT at random from the deck. The token-NFT relationship assures us that it returns to the deck when the NFT is sold.

Additionally, the update facilitates auction sales in which the NFT and associated tokens are successfully transferred to the buyer. This feature increases the market liquidity of NFTs, enabling buying and selling processes by individual users.

Additionally, steps towards further blockchain development will make the NFT market stronger and more efficient, resulting in mutual benefits for creators and collectors in the digital asset sector.

At the moment, the price of Anon is $7,335.11, and the trading volume over the last 24 hours is $7,131,543. Anon has declined by 60.84% ​​in the last 24 hours.

2. Oort

OORT works with decentralized cloud solutions, which focus on combining global computing and storage resources. The objectives point to how business operations should be boosted by providing AI solutions that focus on privacy and measuring value for money. OORT’s platform consists of several key components designed to meet specific needs.

Additionally, OORT provides a secure AI platform for businesses to quickly and flexibly integrate artificial intelligence. Builder platform that allows enterprises to quickly and securely plug flexible AI into their operations. The focus on reliability guarantees that the AI ​​solutions offered by OORT pay attention to accuracy in facts.

In addition, OORT offers an offsite storage platform in high availability, ensuring a secure location for data storage anywhere, including recovery processes. This feature provides data storage and access without location or infrastructure restrictions.

Like other decentralized hubs, OORT provides a repository of development tools for developers. Developers can use the SDK to build and test applications, integrate OORT services with interfaces, and monitor performance with debugging frameworks. Such developer tools try to simplify the process of using the developed lineup.

#oortearn is officially here, where your $OORT works harder for you 📈 Share up to 20% APY for 3, 6, or 12 months

💡Enjoy 5% APY daily just by transferring $OORT To earn OORT, no wagering is required

🎁 Exclusive access to a variety of airdrops from our partners pic.twitter.com/LTzoA3BiW7 — Oort | Decentralized Cloud (@oortech) 9 February 2024

However, OORT’s approach is considered unique in the technical community. For this reason, many companies believe that they can rely on it. Furthermore, it has established a tie-up with Lenovo Image’s customer service, attracting substantial accuracy rates of the AI ​​solutions.

Additionally, OORT has partnered with corporate giants such as DELL, LECOM, and BNB Chain. An expert execution team and a board of advisors comprised of the best industry veterans strengthen this company’s position in AI adoption technology.

The current price of OORT is $0.231303, and the trading volume over the last 24 hours is $466,535. OORT has decreased by 4.44% in the last 24 hours.

3. Whale Market (Whale)

Whale Market is a decentralized OTC trading platform that enables direct asset transfers between blockchains. The platform provides complete reliability and security to the users.

Furthermore, the specific purpose of Whale Market is to reduce the risks of peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading. Despite social groups, private messages and some centralized platforms facilitating transactions, informal peer-to-peer commercialization requires greater security. This exposes traders to scams and fraud due to sellers not delivering tokens as promised.

The Whales Market platform provides a more secure and transparent environment where OTC trading can be executed reliably for buyers and sellers without being liable to any threats, outages or freedom of exchange through payment execution products. able to fulfill its commitments.,

excited to share @whalesmarket As reported in Bloomberg @Business Latest special article of 🐳 – Whales Market 🐳 (@WhalesMarket) 8 February 2024

However, Whale Markets is a platform that provides a secure OTC trading environment. The platform aims to decentralize the technical process by avoiding intermediaries, thereby maintaining security and integrity.

The price on Whale Markets is now $2.20, with a trading volume of $16,721,795 over the last 24 hours. The wholesale market price has declined by 20.11% in the last 24 hours.

4. Bitcoin Minetrix (btcmtx)

Bitcoin Minetrix is ​​a cloud mining platform that enables anyone to mine tokenized BTC and earn money. The central concept behind the platform is to provide a secure and reliable environment for its customers due to tokenized cloud mining.

However, the emergence of cloud mining scams, high equipment costs, and deceptive deals drive people away from mining cryptocurrencies. However, Bitcoin Minetrix provides a solution to these problems. Bitcoin Minetrix attempts to eliminate such concerns by turning cloud mining into digital tokens, thus empowering token holders.

Only 1 day left until stage 24 #bitcoinminetrix wraps up! What role does transaction confidentiality play? #Bitcoin digging? pic.twitter.com/Qay5cX1syl – Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) 9 February 2024

The distributed cloud mining process involves users staking BTCMTX tokens to receive credits, which earn them Bitcoin revenue. This method guarantees a secure and open mining process.

Additionally, the stake-to-mine concept that Bitcoin Minetrix implements allows cryptocurrency enthusiasts to get involved in BTC mining by staking mined BTCMTX tokens. Users need an Ethereum-compatible wallet like MetaMask to purchase and stake tokens for simplicity.

BTC mining power is purchased with tokens that cannot be sold. This newly proposed approach aims to democratize Bitcoin mining by removing the expense for the process. $BTCMTX is priced at $0.0133 and is now available to buy using ETH, USDT, or card.

Visit the Bitcoin Minetrix Presale.

