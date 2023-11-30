NORMAN, Okla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The University of Oklahoma’s Michael F. Price College of Business graduate students are taking advantage of new pathways into the growing venture capital landscape in Oklahoma.

Price College now offers two venture capital financing courses that educate students about the venture capital process, giving them a solid understanding of exit strategy as well as funding negotiations, deal structuring and management of private equity investments.

“With new venture capital firms emerging in Oklahoma City and Tulsa over the past few years and the field continuing to grow in Texas, Price College is excited by the opportunity to develop young talent for this exciting and important area of ​​business development,” Corey said. Taking advantage.” Phelps, dean of the Price College of Business.

The new courses, coupled with annual entrepreneurial competitions such as the Love’s Entrepreneur Cup, prepare students and support Oklahoma’s efforts to increase venture capital activity and supply human capital for increased economic activity within the state.

“We have formed relationships with several venture capital firms to create opportunities for our students to gain practical experience in this growing field,” Phelps said. “Price College’s curriculum, coupled with local and national collegiate competitions, addresses the critical need to accelerate talent development and highlight local venture capital achievements.”

The courses are taught by Price College faculty Ron Bolen, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship, who brings more than 20 years of private equity investing and venture capital experience to the classroom, and Jared Stanfield, Associate Professor of Finance and expert in VC financing. . Students first take Stanfield’s class, Venture Capital Finance I, which focuses on the quantitative aspects of venture capital, the difficulties and solutions to valuation, deal structuring, and the economic challenges of navigating venture capital.

The second course in the sequence led by Bolen, Venture Capital Finance II, focuses on the practical aspects of venture capital through case studies, practicums, and engagement with local venture capitalists and entrepreneurial guest speakers.

Justin Wilson, president and managing director of Plains Ventures, an Oklahoma-based venture capital firm, believes that the courses offered at Price College help students understand the realities of the venture capital field, clear up any misconceptions, and prepare them for success in it. Allow to prepare. Expansion of the job market.

“Venture capital is a very misunderstood asset class. Because it is a financial discipline, students often think it is an asset class. purely Arithmetic exercises,” Wilson said. “Although there’s a lot of math involved if you want to be good at it, these are really logic problems. It’s about understanding human behavior in a dynamic market, how those behaviors can change, and how that affects the numbers in a given scenario. I would love to see students come away from these classes with a greater focus on these matters, which will better prepare them for this field.”

As startup growth continues to accelerate in Oklahoma, Bolen is optimistic about the prospects for the emerging venture capital sector.

“Venture capital firms really want to train young, talented professionals to tap into this talent pool that is growing in Oklahoma,” Bolen said. “Now, companies don’t have to go to Harvard or Yale to find a student to train. They’re looking for individuals who want to stay in Oklahoma for the long term, and those are the students we find ready. Are and are capable of providing this industry.”

In addition to the new academic curriculum, Price College Ronnie K. Irani also supports talent development in the enterprise community through the Center for the Creation of Economic Wealth (I-CCEW) and the new student-led Crimson Prairie Ventures.

I-CCEW’s experiential student-mentoring program provides selected students with paid internships to conduct early-stage company market research and due diligence. Over the past two years, I-CCEW has provided support for more than 25 early-stage investments across venture capital firms across Oklahoma.

Crimson Prairie Ventures, a venture capital training organization, offers a comprehensive, 10-week venture-capital bootcamp for students to discover the fundamentals of venture capital. The initiative doubles as the student-managed funding arm of Startup OU — the university’s entrepreneurship center that manages and deploys more than $50,000 of non-dilutive, pre-seed capital into startups across the state each year.

“Venture capital plays a vital role in how the Oklahoma entrepreneurial ecosystem develops and grows,” said Dayton Israel, director of Startup OU. “We have the opportunity to shape that role through the student talent we develop, train and launch in the state.”

The programs and new courses offered by Price College provide OU students a platform and pathway to compete for highly competitive and prestigious venture capital jobs in Oklahoma and beyond.

