December 18, 2023
New contenders emerge in Republican presidential nomination debate


Four contenders are competing for the Republican presidential nomination in a high-stakes debate held in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, just six weeks before the Iowa caucuses begin the nominating contest. Candidates taking the stage include former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. However, conspicuously absent from the event was former President Donald Trump, who continues to lead the GOP field by a wide margin in national polls.

The two-hour debate, which began at 8 p.m. Eastern, is being live-streamed on various NewsNation platforms, giving viewers across the country the opportunity to see the contenders go head-to-head on key issues. Despite Trump’s absence, the debate promises to be an intense clash of ideas and strategies.

Nikki Haley, best known for her role as UN ambassador under the Trump administration, is expected to face intense scrutiny as she tries to distance herself from her former boss and establish her own brand of Republican politics. . On the other hand, Governor Ron DeSantis, widely popular among Republicans for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida, will likely highlight his accomplishments and present himself as a strong leader.

Chris Christie, known for his candid and straightforward style, is expected to bring his signature energy to the stage, while Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur with technical expertise, can offer fresh perspectives on technology, innovation and economic growth.

As the debate progresses, the candidates’ policy positions and ability to connect with voters will be closely examined. In Trump’s absence, this debate provides an opportunity for new contenders to emerge and make their mark in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

