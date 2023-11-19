Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

Lucas Chung graduated in May with a hefty resume: a near-perfect college GPA, multiple internships and a stint running cross-country for Team USA. Since then he has applied for hundreds of jobs, but has received little more than a pile of rejection letters.

“I had high hopes but it’s not really working for me,” said Chung, 22, who double majored in political science and communications at St. Mary’s College of California. “I’m feeling a little discouraged.”

Despite a surprisingly strong job market, Since the pandemic, recent college graduates are having a harder time finding work than the rest of the population. This is a sharp mark A reversal of long-held norms, when a newly minted college degree guaranteed better chances at employment. Since 1990, the unemployment rate for recent graduates has almost always been lower than the general population.

But this changed after Covid. Fresh graduates have consistently fared worse than other job seekers since January 2021, and the gap has widened in recent months. The latest unemployment rate for recent graduates, 4.4 percent, is higher than the overall unemployment rate and nearly double the rate for all workers with college degrees, according to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Part of the problem is that the industries with the greatest shortages of workers — including restaurants, hotels, day cares and nursing homes — don’t necessarily want recent graduates to work there. Meanwhile, the industries where they want to work — tech, consulting, finance, media — are announcing layoffs and rethinking hiring plans.

“Recent college graduates are very sensitive to the state of the labor market,” said Harry Holzer, a public policy professor at Georgetown University and former chief economist at the Department of Labor. “There has been some slowdown in recruiting and generally younger people are feeling it first.”

The outcome is yet another disruption for a generation of college graduates whose crucial years of schooling have already been disrupted by the pandemic. In interviews, many said they struggled to adjust to distance-learning in early 2020 and felt they missed opportunities to make connections with professors, employers, and other students who were also applying for post-graduate work. Could have been important. Now, as they enter the workforce, they say they are feeling increasingly disillusioned about the economy, which is fueling political discontent and forcing them to reconsider that financial independence. Which they thought they would achieve after college.

“It’s really hard,” said Christian Torres, 24, who graduated from Arizona State University this spring with an electrical engineering degree and is still looking for work. “Even entry-level engineering jobs require four or five years of experience. There’s no way to compete, so I’m still staying at home, still looking for work.”

Census data shows that more than half — about 55 percent — of young adults lived with their parents last year, down from the pandemic-era peak but higher than in 2019. The combination of a softening job market, rising student debt and lingering inflation has forced many people to rethink their post-graduation living arrangements.

In California, Chung recently took her only job as a front-desk attendant at a hotel. He makes $19.20 an hour, which is more than minimum wage but too little to make a living in Sonoma County. He can’t afford to move out of his parents’ house and is still applying for work, even though rejections are increasing, even for positions for which he’s overqualified. Feels like a receptionist or a car rental agent.

According to the New York Fed, the share of recent graduates who, like Chung, are underemployed — or working in jobs that don’t typically require a college degree — rose from 38 percent to 40 percent this year. Has occurred. By comparison, the share of all college graduates considered underemployed has remained steady at 33 percent.

This poor outlook is fueling widespread dissatisfaction among young Americans, who are disproportionately focused on economic issues like jobs, taxes and the cost of living, according to a recent New York Times-Siena College survey. The survey showed that a staggering 93 percent of young adults in battleground states said the economy was fair or bad, compared with 81 percent of the population overall. Meanwhile less than 1 percent of adults between the ages of 18 and 29 gave the economy an “excellent” rating, the lowest of any age group.

Those complaints could create new challenges for President Biden as he seeks re-election next year. Although 60 percent of young adults voted for Biden in 2020, the highest share of any age group, that support appears to be waning.

“College graduates tend to do very well and have very high earnings, very low unemployment,” said Georgetown’s Holzer. “They had high expectations, and you can understand why they might feel disappointed if they’re having difficulty finding a job.”

College officials across the country say companies are still recruiting enthusiastically at campus job fairs and other events. But there are also signs of a slowdown in actual hiring, especially by big tech companies and consulting firms that have long been popular places for graduating seniors.

“Employer engagement is still very high, but at the same time, we are seeing an increase in students expressing frustration with their job searches,” said Suzanne Helbig, associate vice provost of the Career Pathways Division at the University of California, Irvine. “It has become more difficult to get interviews, and not many students are coming to us with job offers.”

Similarly, at Michigan State University, the share of graduate students securing full-time jobs within six months of graduation fell to 56 percent last year, from 62 percent a year earlier. More students also reported working part-time and looking for employment compared to 2021.

Kyle Ciambrone, who lives in New Jersey, graduated from Monmouth University with a marketing degree in 2020, just as the world was shutting down. His options were limited, so he took a job delivering pizza, then worked in a warehouse processing returns.

Since then he has applied for about 50 office jobs a week, but has yet to find anything long-term.

“I always expected you to go to school, get your degree and get some kind of office job that pays enough to live on,” said Ciambrone, 25. “That’s how it worked for my father and my brother, who are 10 years older than me. But now it does not seem possible.”

Some economists say the issue isn’t so much that recent college graduates are falling behind. Instead, workers without degrees are finally getting a chance to get ahead. Demand for workers has been strong in industries such as entertainment and hospitality, child care and manufacturing, which typically do not require a college degree. For example, construction postings on job sites are 50 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels, while software development and marketing openings have declined by about 20 to 25 percent.

“The labor market is tough if you’re a recent graduate, but this is really a story about how the job market has been really good for people without degrees,” said Cory Contenga, senior economist at LinkedIn.

There are other dynamics at play as well. Recent graduates — who spent months, if not years, learning virtually during the pandemic — are increasingly looking for hybrid and remote work arrangements, which means competing with a larger pool of applicants across the country. They’re also losing out to newly hired tech and media workers with real-world experience, according to Julia Pollack, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

The slowing economy is also playing a role in this. The Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of reducing inflation, which has caused the real estate market to stagnate and raised the cost of borrowing for businesses of all types.

“There is tremendous uncertainty in tech and banking — companies are not going public, there are very few mergers,” Pollack said. And until that situation changes, these younger, less-experienced workers will remain marginalized and stuck on the margins.’

In Pennsylvania, Amber was completing her junior year at a liberal arts college when COVID forced everyone to stay home. She welcomed the change at first — she’s an introvert, she said, and felt more comfortable attending classes remotely. But now she wonders whether it also had shortcomings.

“It was hard to access my resources and connect with people,” said Amber, 25, who spoke on the condition that The Post identify her by her first name for fear of disappointing potential employers. “I’m a really shy person and doing this from home was even more difficult. “I should have gone to the employment office, I should have made more contacts.”

Amber graduated with a physics degree in 2021 and landed a job at a call center making $10 an hour. She left her job after a year due to constant harassment, feeling she could easily find another job.

That hasn’t happened: even after a year and a half of looking for jobs in engineering, customer service, tutoring and IT, she’s still struggling to get an offer. Amber estimates she sent in more than 1,000 applications on Indeed.com. She’s covering the rent by posting photos and videos On OnlyFans, a digital subscription service for online creators.

“Forget about finding a job that makes me happy or fulfilled,” Amber said. Right now, I’m just trying to do anything that will help me pay the rent. “It seems discouraging.”

Meanwhile, Chung, who is working in a hotel in California, has started calling law firms looking for work. He has also started studying for the LSAT. Maybe, he says, he’ll just go to law school.

“I had a feeling it would be difficult to find a job,” he said. “But I didn’t expect it to be this bad.”

