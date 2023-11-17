New Collaboration of 2D Barcode Tech Innovator to Revolutionize the Cannabis Supply Chain

Kiva Sales and Service Has partnered with cannabis-focused technology company clear green,

new collaboration Promotes KSS’s mission to advance the cannabis supply chain through Lucid’s 2D barcode technology and encourages other California stakeholders to follow their lead.

“Lucid Green’s supply chain technology takes our supply chain beyond what even mainstream sectors are currently able to implement,” said Brooks Jorgensen, President of Kiva Sales and Service. “Their 2D QR-style barcode platform meets all of our needs to deliver a best-in-class experience both internally and externally and solves the most pervasive issues frequently faced by California operators.”

Why it matters: Unique QR codes

The advantage of Lucid Green’s technology is that Its QR codes are unique for each unit of product.

Personal cannabis-related items distributed by Lucid Green partners are tagged with an identification marker.

The technology also creates a geofence for each product, marking where it is made and where it is being sold.

If a counterfeit concern arises, brands can track the location of hundreds or thousands of their unique units. It brings anti-counterfeit protection, authentication and confidence that can make or break brand loyalty.

“We are thrilled to become KSS’s preferred supply chain technology partner and expand our footprint in California,” said CEO of Lucid Green. larry levy Said. “Together, we aim to set new standards of excellence and transparency for the industry.”

