New 'coffee badging' job trend has some business leaders on high alert

Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth discusses how this trend is impacting careers on ‘The Claman Countdown’.

In the post-pandemic era, many employers and companies are making it mandatory for their employees to return to the office — and some employees are responding with a special kind of pushback.

First, there was the practice of “quietly quitting,” in which employees did the bare minimum to get their job done — and now, workplace leaders and experts say, there’s “coffee badging,” another form of employee protest. Is.

Read on to learn about this career trend, how it’s affecting offices across the country and what actions can be taken in response.

What is ‘Coffee Badging’?

As some employees are being called back to the office, many are subtly protesting by returning to the office for as little time as possible, Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs in Boston, told Fox Business.

“Coffee badging is when employees come to the office long enough to have a cup of coffee, show their face and get a ‘badge swipe’ – then go home to do the rest of their work,” Weishaupt said. .

His firm, Owl Labs, which makes 360° video conferencing tools, took an in-depth study of the data on this trend.

The new trend of “coffee badging” in the workplace is apparently in response to companies’ need to get more employees returning to the office. (iStock/iStock)

“Our 2023 State of Hybrid Work report found that only 1 in 5 employees (22%) want to be in the office full time, 37% want hybrid work options and 41% prefer to be fully remote,” Weishaupt said.

One study found that more than half (58%) of hybrid workers are “coffee badging”.

Additionally, he said an Owl Labs study found that more than half (58%) of hybrid employees are “coffee badging,” while another 8% said they haven’t done it yet but would like to try it. .

How are employees avoiding ‘coffee badging’?

People at all levels of companies and organizations are busy with their jobs, Weishaupt said, so they don’t have time to keep track of everyone’s whereabouts.

“If the Coffee Badger doesn’t have a personal meeting or the boss doesn’t have a desk, that person can’t be missed,” he said.

He also said, “Our data shows that almost two-thirds of managers (64%) have given themselves the ‘Coffee Badge’, with another 6% looking to give it a try.”

“If a business finds that the majority of its employees are coffee badging, it may reflect a need to reevaluate the organization’s culture and work-from-home policies.” (iStock/iStock)

“Less than a third of managers (30%) want to go to the office all day.”

Why is the trend emerging now?

Nikki Jorgensen, managing director of client implementation for Insperity in Denver, tells Fox Business that several months ago, coffee badging started making news as the latest work trend.

“Coffee badging is the latest example of the challenges businesses are facing in bringing employees back to the office after the pandemic,” he said.

How can companies address this?

Jorgensen suggested it is important for each business to do its own research on coffee badging.

“There’s no need to panic about coffee banging,” he told Fox Business, “yet if a business finds that the majority of its employees are coffee banging, it may be worth reevaluating their organization’s culture and work-from-home policies.” may reflect the need for

Often, but not always, coffee badging is a reflection of employee dissatisfaction with an organization’s culture or mixed policies, Jorgensen said.

“Coffee badging may seem disrespectful or even insulting to business leaders who expect their employees to spend all day in the office,” he said.

“In many cases, employees are bagging coffee because they want to improve their work-life balance.” (iStock/iStock)

Still, “it’s important to understand that the motivation for coffee badging is rarely malicious,” he clarified.

“In many cases, employees are bagging coffee because they want to improve their work-life balance.”

Three solutions to consider

Jorgensen said company managers may want to focus on certain strategies to prevent coffee badging among employees.

Implement flex hours. “To encourage employees to spend more time in the office, consider flexible hours so they can come in an hour earlier or later,” he said. Encourage employees to unite. Employee want To socialize with each other, Jorgensen said. Given this, “leaders can create opportunities for employees to socialize by planning events during lunch time or immediately after hours,” he said. Embrace open communication. Jorgensen suggested that coffee badging may be a symptom of overworked, exhausted, and disengaged employees.

“To combat this, invite employees to speak about their experience in the workplace and share solutions to help them balance their work and personal lives more easily,” he said.

When can coffee badging hurt a business?

Jorgensen indicated that when this practice becomes too widespread among employees, this trend can harm organizational culture.

“When employees only come into the office for a short period of time and then leave, they don’t spend as much time interacting face-to-face,” he told Fox Business.

“Over time, this can undermine relationship-building and reduce collaboration.”

Instead of constant flux and unpredictability about who is where, companies can “create a schedule that meets people in the middle,” one workplace expert said. (iStock/iStock)

Emily Ballesteros, founder of Burnout Management, LLC in Seattle and author of the upcoming book “The Cure for Burnout: How to Find Balance and Reclaim Your Life” (February 2024), tells Fox Business that there is a downside to coffee bingeing. The tendency is that it creates unpredictability which can affect others.

“Where there is unrest, there are generally needs that must be met.”

“Trying to schedule meetings when you’re unsure whether a meeting is virtual or in-person; planning for travel to and from the office; needing clarification on whether a meeting is virtual or in-person, etc. – it’s all Adds more unpredictability to the workday which can lead to frustration,” Ballesteros said.

To reduce unpredictability, many companies are introducing hybrid schedules.

“They have seen in surveys that their employees would prefer the convenience of working from home at times,” he said.

Ballesteros said, “So instead of constant flux and unpredictability about who is where, they create a schedule that meets people in the middle, like saying everyone works from home on Mondays and Fridays and Everyone is in the office Tuesday-Thursday.”

