New cleanliness rating includes Taco Bell, The Beehive and Waffle De Luxe

Other locations for food hygiene inspection include hotels, supermarkets and other food shops, schools, hospitals and care homes.

In the latest list of food hygiene ratings, all ten eating and drinking establishments were awarded the highest rating of five stars.

Eight restaurants, cafes or canteens have been given the following ratings:

• Rated 5: Waffle de Luxe, 58 Manningham Lane, Bradford; Rated 31 October

• Rated 5: Taco Bell in Ingleby Road, Bradford; Rated 30 October

• Rated 5: Wharfedale Deli, 107a Main Street, Burley in Wharfedale, Ilkley; Rated 28 October

• Rated 5: Café West Healthy Living Center in Wanstead Crescent, Bradford; Rated 26 October

• Rated 5: Go bowling at Shipley Lanes in Market Street, Shipley; Rated 26 October

• Rating 5: 31 Takdeer Indian Restaurant & Takeaway in Cheapside, Bradford; Rated 26 October

• Rated 5: Burnt Bear at 70 Haworth Road, Cross Road, Keighley; Rated 26 October

• Rated 5: Posh Spice at 59 Bradford Road, Idle, Bradford; Rated 29 Aug

Pubs, Bars and Night Clubs

• Rated 5: The Beehive (bar only), 1 Saltaire Road, Shipley; Rated 31 October

takeaway

• Rated 5: Hill Top Fisheries at 455 Allerton Road, Bradford; Rated 24 October

What do the different food hygiene ratings mean?

There are six different ratings that can be awarded to a location from 0 to 5. Here’s what the ratings mean:

5 – Hygiene standards are very good.

4 – Sanitation standards are good.

3 – Sanitation standards are generally satisfactory.

2-Some improvements are necessary.

1- Big reform is necessary.

0- Immediate improvement is required.

What assessments do FSA inspectors make?

Inspectors look at a few different key elements when assessing the cleanliness of a restaurant including:

How hygienically the food is handled – such as how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored.

Structural condition of buildings – cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities.

How the business manages to ensure that food is safe so that officials can be confident that standards will be maintained in the future.

Do businesses have to display their food hygiene rating in stores?

In England and Scotland, it is voluntary for businesses to display their FSA Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

However, businesses in Wales and Northern Ireland are legally required to display their food hygiene rating in a prominent location, such as the front door, entrance or window of the premises.

