New children's book sheds light on Beethoven's friend Nanette Streicher – Evanston Roundtable

Local author Laurie Lawler’s most recent book, what music! The fifty-year friendship between Beethoven and Nanette Streicher, who built his piano, Describes the musician’s unexpected union with a female entrepreneur. With beautifully detailed illustrations, this book is aimed at children, but the story of the Lawler Chronicles will interest readers of any age.

Author Laurie Lawler poses with her latest book. what music! Credit: Audrey Bodine

Growing up in LaGrange, Lawler grew up in a theater family. While all five of her siblings were naturally talented in music, Lawler admits she did not have that gene.

“A big joke in my family is that I was very shy as a child, and I only used the piano for one thing – to hide away,” Lawler said. “But I have always admired my sibling’s musical talent and was always curious.”

Realizing that his strengths lay in literature, Lawler enrolled at Northwestern University, where he majored in journalism.

After years of writing books, Lawler’s curiosity about music was rekindled.

Lawler said, “I saw an article in the New York Times that mentioned Beethoven and his friend Nanette Streicher, who was introduced as this relatively unknown person who was ignored for many years.” “There was a lot of research on Beethoven, almost too much. They have everything from her hair to her clothes. Whereas for Nanette Streicher, she was not as famous.

Lawler became infatuated with Streicher, the daughter of the famous piano innovator Johann Andreas Stein. Streicher inherited her father’s business and became a successful piano-maker in her own right. Lawler’s research led him to diary excerpts and letters written between Beethoven and Streicher, revealing their lifelong friendship.

“I’ve written several books about women who have been ignored or unknown, who have been erased,” Lawler said. “I started investigating the stretcher and found that many histories said she was Beethoven’s maid. I was so surprised. What these historians didn’t realize was that she ran her own company.”

Richard Graff, Lawler’s good friend, was a flautist in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 52 years. She and Lawler hope to bring her book to local schools and present it from a musical perspective, which will bring Lawler’s story even more to life.

“Laurie has a way of opening doors to make you think about things,” Graff said. “Before reading his story, I kept wondering what you could possibly write about Beethoven that hasn’t been said or approached in some way. And to Laurie’s credit she was able to do that.”

Lawler hopes to inspire young women with her stories.

Lawler said, “I hope that young women reading this will be inspired by this amazing woman who grew up in a time where women had no power socially or politically, but still achieved her goals. Succeeded in doing.”

Lawler is passionate about discovering and writing about other women whose stories have never been told.

Lawler said, “I really encourage any writer interested in doing detective work to keep trying.” “Because otherwise, slowly, those stories disappear.”

Source: evanstonroundtable.com