WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global calcium hypochlorite market is valued at US dollar$ 4.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 11.2, According to the market report published by, in the forecast period 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Calcium hypochlorite is a chemical compound whose chemical formula is Ca(ClO)2. It is a white or off-white solid that is often used as a powerful disinfectant, bleaching agent and sanitizer. Calcium hypochlorite is a type of chlorine compound and is commonly used for water treatment, especially in swimming pools and drinking water systems, to kill bacteria, algae and other microorganisms.

Growing concerns about water quality and the need for safe drinking water drive the demand for calcium hypochlorite, as it is commonly used for water disinfection and purification in municipal water treatment facilities, swimming pools, and other water sources.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the global calcium hypochlorite market has been analyzed Based on market segments including surgery, product, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific)

The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030. Market information for the global Calcium Hypochlorite market provides market size by various products/services/equipment based on market value (US$/Euro million) and volume (tonnes), assessment of demand in key regions, customer sentiments, price points. Covers. Cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial valuations, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, long-term sectors and products/services 10-year outlook and its impact on the global Calcium Hypochlorite market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Calcium Hypochlorite Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of size, powdered calcium hypochlorite is projected to dominate the market.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2022 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$4.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$10.1 billion growth rate 11.3% major market mover Increasing need for water treatment

Increasing Agriculture and Aquaculture Activities

rising swimming pool Profile of companies lonza

Tosoh Asia Pte. Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Capsam Engineering Limited

Yuzhoushi Wellite Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nankai Chemical Company Limited

Sri Rayalaseema High-Strength Hypo Limited

China Petrochemical Corporation

biological group

barchemicals

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the global Calcium Hypochlorite market include Lonza, Tosoh Asia Pte. Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Nanjing Capsam Engineering Ltd., Yuzhoushi Velite Chemical Co. Ltd., Nankai Chemical Co. Ltd., Sri Rayalaseema High-Strength Hypo Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation, Organic Group, Barchemicals, among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global calcium hypochlorite Market based on surgery, product, end user and region

global calcium hypochlorite market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Process calcium process sodium process

global calcium hypochlorite market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Form

global calcium hypochlorite market Value (US$M), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application agricultural chemicals detergent house cleaner water treatment Food & Beverage fabric Other

global calcium hypochlorite market Value (US$M), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Calcium Hypochlorite Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Main questions answered in Calcium Hypochlorite report:

What will be the market value of the global calcium hypochlorite market by 2030?

What is the size of the global Calcium Hypochlorite market?

What are the market drivers of the global calcium hypochlorite market?

What are the key trends in the global calcium hypochlorite market?

Which are the leading regions in the global calcium hypochlorite market?

Which are the key companies operating in the global calcium hypochlorite market?

What is the market share of key segments in the global calcium hypochlorite market?

Research Methodology

RationalStats has developed a cutting-edge research methodology to understand the numbers and provide clients with the best possible real-time information. We combine a diverse range of industry experience, data analysis and experts’ perspectives to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStats combines a mix of primary research along with secondary sources to estimate market size and develop forecasts. The main steps involved in getting market numbers accurately are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and the data required by the customer.

Collecting and storing data through relevant payment databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to generate market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors and their relevance.

Evaluate and analyze data by referencing the data sources used and leveraged.

Validate, interpret and finalize the data by combining details collected from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

