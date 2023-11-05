New CEO of Posigen, new appointment in Investor Bank

new Orleans

peter shaper has been named Chief Executive Officer of Posigen,

Schaper replaces Tom Neihart, who founded Posigen and served as CEO for the past 12 years. Neihart is now executive chairman of a renewable energy and energy efficiency company.

Schaper has over two decades of top leadership experience. He is the founding partner of private equity investment firm Genesis Park and has also served as CEO of Speedcast International, Caprock Communications, Greenwell Energy Solutions, Donnelly Marketing, and Twenty20 Solutions.

Baton Rouge

Kendall Fazell Promoted by Zehnder Communications To the Senior Accounts Manager.

Feazell joined Zehnder as an associate in 2008, later becoming a member of the media team. She moved to the accounting department in 2012 and advanced to accounting manager in 2017.

,

Louis Hubbard Has been appointed as Assistant Director of Aviation for Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport,

Hubbard has spent the last 10 years at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, starting as an airport operations supervisor. He is now the assistant manager of airport concessions and leasing.

Hubbard was selected after a nationwide executive search conducted by the Chicago-based ACS firm. He will start his new job at the end of the month.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in aviation science management from Texas Southern University.

,

Rowdy Gaudet is the new director of V. GrahamA corporate financial consulting firm.

Gaudet, a member of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, has more than 20 years of leadership roles in the public, private and nonprofit sectors.

He received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from McNeese State University, a Master of Business Administration in Finance from LSU, and an Executive Certificate in Public Policy from Harvard University.

,

Eric Trainor hired by Investor Bank As Special Finance Director.

The trainer has 31 years of experience in the banking industry.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration from LSU.

Source: www.bing.com