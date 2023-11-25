New car sales surge in EU, BEVs gain 14.2% market share

The share of new petrol cars in the EU market in October was 33.4%, followed by hybrid cars at 28.6%.

{{Comments}} Comments

November 25, 2023 at 06:09 am

Inflation pressures have hit the wallets of many consumers, but data from Europe shows new car registrations surged for the fifteenth consecutive month in October and demand for new cars shows no signs of slowing.

Data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) shows that new car registrations across the EU rose 14.6% to 855,484 units last month. It follows a strong 12-month trend of rising demand and in the first 10 months to 2023, new car registrations have increased by 16.7% across the region, totaling almost nine million vehicles.

Demand for new vehicles proved particularly strong in Italy (+20.4%), Spain (+18.5%), France (+16.5%), and Germany (+13.5%), with Hungary being the only country in the EU to remain in demand. New car registrations did not see an increase during the January-October period.

Advertisement Scroll to continue

Read: Rich countries dominate EV adoption in Europe

Electrified vehicles are proving particularly popular across the continent. While petrol-powered cars accounted for 33.4% of vehicles registered in October, hybrids were not far behind with a 28.6% market share. They were followed by battery-electric vehicles with 14.2% share, diesel models with 12% share and plug-in hybrids with 8.4% share.

October proved to be a particularly strong month for hybrid and BEV sales. In fact, EU registrations of BEVs increased by 36.3% during the month, reaching 121,808 units, while registrations of new hybrid cars increased by 38.6%. Demand for BEVs grew particularly rapidly in Belgium (+147.3%) and Denmark (+100.7%), while hybrid sales increased by 57.9% in Germany, 40.1% in France and 28% in Italy.

ACEA data also shows that the petrol car market in the EU grew 8.1% in October, mainly due to increased sales in Italy, France, Spain and Germany. The same can’t be said for diesel cars, with demand falling 13.2% in October, led by a 29.4% drop in France and 20.2% in Spain.

Source: www.carscoops.com