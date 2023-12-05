Figures show the number of new cars registered in the UK increased by 9.5% in November.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said some 156,525 new cars were registered last month, up from 142,889 in November 2022.

The latest total was just 0.1% below pre-pandemic levels.

Growth was driven by fleet investment in new cars, with registrations increasing by 25.4%.

Demand from private buyers and businesses declined by 5.9% and 32.7%, respectively.

The market share of pure battery electric new cars was 15.6% last month, down from 20.6% a year earlier when sales were boosted by a large number of deliveries.

Year-to-date market share is 16.3%, compared to 15.1% at the same point in 2022.

The SMMT reiterated its call to postpone Brexit rules of origin requirements to be introduced for trade between the UK and EU from 1 January.

A 10% tariff will be imposed on exports of electric cars if at least 45% of their value does not originate in the UK or EU.

Manufacturers will struggle to meet that limit as battery production within Europe has not grown as fast as hoped.

SMMT had previously estimated that the tariffs could result in an average £3,400 increase in the price of EU-made pure battery electric vehicles purchased in the UK.

UK new car market grew 9.5% in November to 156,525 units In the market’s best November for four years, registrations almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, down from just 96 units (-0.1%) in 2019. Here are this month’s top ten models pic.twitter.com/OwFksBFDru – SMMT (@SMMT) 5 December 2023

Meanwhile, under the government’s zero-emission vehicle mandate, at least 22% of new cars sold by every manufacturer in the UK next year must be zero-emissions, which usually means pure electric.

This limit will increase every year until it reaches 100% by 2035.

Failure to comply with the rule or use flexibilities, such as carrying forward allowances from previous years, will result in the government paying £15,000 per polluting car sold above the limit.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of SMMT, said: “The UK new car market continues to recover, driven by fleets investing in the latest and greenest new vehicles.

“With carmakers gearing up to meet their responsibilities under new market legislation, and with Cop28 currently underway, now is the time to take sensible steps that will boost economic growth and reduce carbon emissions.

“Private EV buyers need incentives in line with those that have successfully pioneered the business – and practical trade rules that promote rather than punish the transition.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com