New ‘Call of Duty’ is getting harsh reviews after rapid development

Critics have panned the game, which is the first major release since Microsoft Corp closed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision last month, saying the story feels rushed. Most Call of Duty games are developed over about three years, but most of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, which arrives Friday, was created in less than a year and a half, said the people, who asked not to be identified. Said on condition because he was not authorized to speak publicly. He added that the shortened production schedule proved stressful for the development team.

Call of Duty has generated more than $30 billion in revenue over the past two decades. With thousands of developers worldwide, it is the most important series in Activision’s portfolio. New Call of Duty games will always top the charts, but some of the creators of Modern Warfare III say they hope their new corporate owners won’t judge them too harshly for negative reception after a short development cycle beyond the studio’s control. Will judge.

The process was rushed as this year’s game was conceived to fill a gap in the release schedule following the delay of another Call of Duty title previously planned for 2023. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was originally introduced to employees in Foster City, California. Bloomberg previously reported that developer Sledgehammer Games intended it to be an expansion to last year’s title, but changed it to a full sequel during development.

An Activision spokesperson denied that Modern Warfare III was originally an expansion and said that it was conceived as a “premium game” from the beginning. But more than a dozen current and former Call of Duty developers said that contradicts what they were told at the time. Some employees said the plan was left vague during the first few months of development, while others said they were told outright that it was an expansion. Everyone said they were under the impression it was an extension until much after the procedure.

Sledgehammer Games studio head Aaron Hanlon said in an interview that some members of the team may have been convinced that the new game was an expansion because it was “a new kind of direct sequel” to the previous game. Unlike previous Call of Duty titles, Modern Warfare III allows players to transfer their weapons and gear from last year’s game.

Some of Sledgehammer’s employees, who had to work nights and weekends to finish the game, said that they felt betrayed by the company because they were promised a release sometime after the release of their previous game, Call of Duty. No need to go through other shorter timelines. : Vanguard, which was created under a similarly disrupted development cycle.

For the first few months of the project, codenamed Jupiter, the story was conceived as a smaller-scale Modern Warfare spinoff set in Mexico, in less time than the usual globe-trotting escapades of an entirely new campaign. Will be more achievable. , But last summer, Activision executives rebooted that story, telling developers that they would instead create a direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2 centered on villain Vladimir Makarov and featuring missions around the world.

The reboot threw up the schedule and forced the developers to complete the new campaign in approximately 16 months – the shortest development time for a new Call of Duty game in years.

The game’s story has received disappointing reviews from most major gaming outlets. GameSpot reviewer SE Doster offered a “mediocre” 5 out of 10 rating, and declared that the story was “not much worth seeing.” At IGN, reviewer Simon Cardy gave the game a 4 out of 10, and wrote that the game “feels hastily crafted,” adding that “if this is the quality we’ve come to expect from Call of Duty campaigns , so maybe this is what it’s for.” “It would be best if it takes a year or two to reset this low and get back to the old highs.”

Sledgehammer’s Helen said in a statement that the game was a “labor of love” and that his team “has worked hard to bring this vision to life that has been years in the making.”

Analysts said that even a significant flop probably wouldn’t change much about the series over the next few years.

Kevin Tsao, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said, “I don’t think it will have any lasting impact on the franchise or on any of Microsoft’s plans with the franchise, even if it is universally condemned.” But that said, the steady decline in quality starting with this game may cause Microsoft to change its strategy or cut back on the annual release schedule that Call of Duty has been following since 2005.

According to people familiar, after Call of Duty: Vanguard, Sledgehammer’s developers originally pitched a project named Anvil, which would be set in the universe of the company’s future 2014 game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. But before it could go much further, Anvil was shut down as the company was informed that it was working on a more modern warfare instead.

The nature of this new release was unclear, but its scope was ambitious and included an update to the popular Zombies mode, several multiplayer maps, and a single-player campaign. Some developers were surprised when they were later told that the release would be a sequel to the previous year’s Modern Warfare II, but the short cycle took a toll on Sledgehammer’s staff.

The developers also said that they were frustrated with their content being played by executives at Infinity Ward, the Activision studio that is usually responsible for the Modern Warfare series. The game’s staff said they dealt with the inefficiencies of waiting for feedback and making significant and sometimes unwanted changes based on instructions from above.

