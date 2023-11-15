The question of the constitutional future of the French Pacific region has not been resolved despite three referendums.

New Caledonia’s main pro-independence party has confirmed its rejection of a document laying the foundation for negotiations on an agreement on the archipelago’s future – although not ruling out resort to “international mediation”.

Delegates to this week’s congress of the Union Caledonian (UC) party made their decision on Wednesday, days before the fifth visit in a year of Gérald Darmanin, France’s Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories.

The document was presented to pro-independence and non-independence delegations at a meeting in Paris in early September.

“We are ready to discuss with the state when it is ready to discuss the document we have given”, UC first vice-president Gilbert Touyon said at a press conference in Noumea.

All observers were waiting to agree on the UC’s position on the ongoing discussions on the territory’s institutional future following New Caledonia’s third referendum on self-determination, the outcome of which the UC is still contesting.

The party presented its proposals to Mr Darmanin during his visit in June.

Roch Wamayton, a leading party figure and president of the New Caledonia Congress, the archipelago’s deliberative body, said that the UC intended to resort to “international arbitration” if the French government refused to review its position. .

The aim of the mediation, he said, would be to implement transitional justice so that “the colonization and compensation of our country can be put on trial”, and “to enable reconciliation between the people whom France brought here, to our soil”. .

In recent weeks, discussions have begun between political groups in the Congress of New Caledonia on the initiative of the Caledonian Ensemble, a non-independence party of the liberal right.

Tuynon described these discussions as an essential “Caledonian initiative”. However, the Vice President clarified that these exchanges were “with people who want to build the country” and “not with people who want to take us back to war”.

That was a reference to the most radical opponents of independence. Their leader, former Secretary of State for Citizenship Sonia Backes, resigned following her defeat in the last senatorial election.

