October 28—Turns out that breaking things is therapeutic and can be a stress reliever.

This can also be a good business.

Rage Cage in Nashua, NH allows customers to take a sledgehammer to a printer or break a plate in a safe environment. Customers fill a crate full of junk ready to be destroyed.

Ted Cherry opened the business on West Hollis Street in February 2021, but now hopes to move to a larger location. He reached an agreement to lease space in an old mill building at 55 Lake St., which would require a use variance from Nashua’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.

“What we do is allow people to deal with their frustration and anger,” Cherry told ZBA. “We ask people to get away with it right here instead of doing something stupid in the community.”

Another aspect of the business is the glow-paint splatter room, where people wear white jumpsuits and splash neon paint on each other and the canvas. Some people show up with custom T-shirts to remember the moment.

The business has attracted customers as young as 3 and as old as 93. The “Rage Room” requires participants to be 13 years of age or older, while the Paint Rooms are for everyone.

Part of the goal is to provide a unique experience specifically for birthday parties.

“We provide a new and exciting opportunity for parents to introduce their kids to something interesting and unique that they haven’t seen a million times,” Cherry said.

The application included letters of support from a licensed therapist and social worker.

Such rooms provide individuals with a “controlled and safe environment to release pent-up emotions and stress,” one supporter wrote.

The public hearing on the use variance will continue on Nov. 14. Cherry expects to move into the new location in January.

it is also going on

Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant, which operated in Brookline for years, has relocated to Milford.

The restaurant closed its Brookline location in August and reopened on October 7 at 286 Elm St., Unit B in Milford.

The walls of the Mexican restaurant include two murals of Eric Escobar.

working out in salem

The state’s newest Pure Barre will hold a ribbon cutting at 55 Central St. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

According to its website, Pure Barre is a fitness studio where women and men “share a sense of community that inspires and empowers each other’s fitness and lifestyle goals.”

The studio began offering classes in August. The business also sells fitness clothing.

closed for renovation

According to its website, the Oak & Grain restaurant located at the Inn at Lake Pleasant in New London is pausing its dinner service during renovations. The owners described the work as “long overdue improvements” to the kitchen and plumbing systems.

Work will likely last through the winter, with a reopening in the spring.

“While we are making these renovations, we will continue to host weddings and events. The Inn at Pleasant Lake will continue to operate with no changes to operations,” a Facebook post reads.

out with the old

Santa’s Village is retiring Rudy’s rapid transit roller coaster this year, but already has an eye on 2024.

According to its website, the theme park will welcome The Midnight Flyer coming in 2024, with construction already beginning.

“Midnight Flyer soars more than 40 feet before descending in a series of jumps, twists and turns at speeds of up to 25 mph,” the website reads. “It is approximately 50% longer and slightly faster than the previous coaster, and its new cars with varying lap times will accommodate a wide range of adults and children.”

