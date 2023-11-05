Nov. 4—Construction has begun on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for Holistic Pet Organics, just across from its current location on Route 101 in Bedford.

Site work began this summer and crews are still working at the corner of Route 101 and Hardy Road. The company’s retail venture, The Holistic Pet, will remain in its current location following completion of the manufacturing space.

The new 17,000 square foot light industrial (assembly) warehouse will be used to assemble specialty pet health supplements for dogs, cats and horses. Products include products for multivitamin and antioxidant support, digestive support, immune support, joint support and skin and coat health.

The company started in 1998 and expanded into retail in 2007. Owner John Phillips said the operations and products are certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Part of the process includes audits to ensure that all ingredients are certified organic.

“Ingredients cannot be mixed or placed next to things that are not certified organic,” Phillips said of the strict process.

The new facility will help the company grow its sales, which have gross sales of between $5 to $10 million per year, and develop new products. The company sells to stores and distributors around the world.

“We work a lot to expand our international base,” Phillips said.

Customers can also purchase products directly from Amazon, Chewy, Petco, Walmart, and other online retailers.

Phillips looked at several properties before looking at nearby land for sale. They wanted to stay in Bedford, which has been their home for nearly 26 years.

“We need a larger facility to meet the growth demand over the next few years,” he said.

The building will cost approximately $7.5 million and the company will receive financing from Bedford-based Primary Bank.

“The business is well-known in Bedford and invests in local sporting organizations and animal rescue, and they will continue to do so,” Phillips said. The retail store also offers pet food and other products for pets made by other manufacturers.

“We’re strong in the community. We’re not PetSmart. We’re not Pet Supply Plus with no connection to the community,” she said. “We are locally owned and operated and we are very proud of that.”

The new manufacturing space is set to open next summer.

pampered pets

Along with taking a healthy diet, pets should also be pampered.

Tailswag, a locally owned pet boutique and treat bar, relocated to 50 Main St. in Littleton. The building is at the corner of Main and Jackson Streets.

The brand, which opened on Mill Street in 2021, offers “unique and high-quality accessories, supplies and more for dogs, cats and people,” according to a news release. The grand inauguration took place on Saturday.

“I am incredibly excited to relocate to Main Street and join the many other wonderful and unique businesses in town,” owner Paige Roberts said in a statement.

Some of the brands sold include SodaPup, Polkadog, Wolfgang Man & Beast, Wilderdog, Simply Be Vermont and more.

Leashed dogs are welcome in the store and appointments can be made for harness and apparel fittings for reactive dogs. The business offers subscriptions and boxes, which can be purchased online and shipped.

Ready for a spin?

Pedego Electric Bikes opened in Salem last spring, but the ribbon cutting is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Store 236 N. Located on Broadway.

Pedego claims to be the largest chain of electric bike stores in North America, but according to its website it is locally owned.

The brand offers more than 20 electric bike models and accessories. Customers can come for a free test ride or rent a bike for the whole day to make sure it is the best fit.

“We believe in finding the right bike for you and our ‘Try Before You Buy’ program allows you to do just that,” a Facebook post reads.

out of commission

The Starbucks on busy South River Road in Bedford is closed for renovations. Customers are encouraged to visit the stores in Goffstown or Manchester, but there is also an outpost at Target down the street.

“We are renovating to better serve you and look forward to welcoming you soon!” reads a sign.

The store is expected to reopen in early 2024.

I am sweating a lot

The Hotworks brand continues to grow in New Hampshire and its newest location is coming soon to 8 Loudon Road in Concord.

Hotworks was the first tenant in a new commercial building at 1045 Hanover St. in Manchester.

According to its website, the Infrared Fitness Studio offers members 24-hour access to a variety of “virtually guided, infrared sauna workouts.” Offerings include a 30-minute isometric workout or a 15-minute high intensity interval training session.

The brand’s patented sauna combines heat, infrared, and exercise — or “3D training” as they call it.

If you have an interesting business or commercial real estate story idea, email reporter Jonathan Phelps at [email protected].

