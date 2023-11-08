New BTC price levels to keep an eye on as Bitcoin avoids $36,000

Bitcoin (BTC) has new short-term BTC price targets as consolidation is mixed with periods of volatility.

After a classic “short squeeze” saw the largest cryptocurrency approach $36,000, Bitcoin market participants are highlighting key levels to watch from November 8th.

Bitcoin liquidity inches to $34,000

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that Bitcoin is facing obstacles in overcoming resistance at the $36,000 mark, and several attempts to clear it have quickly fizzled out.

Now, sellers are becoming active on the intraday timeframe, and data from exchange order books suggests that the buy side is becoming cautious.

In one. November 8th X Post, on-chain monitoring resource content indicator Thrown light on Support reducing liquidity – $34,500 to $34,000.

“Bitcoin is changing the gameboard,” it wrote in part with the comment.

A snapshot of the BTC/USDT order book on Binance also confirmed that $35,900 received additional selling liquidity following the decline during the previous day’s tap to $36,000. The $40,000 shortfall remained a psychological hurdle.

BTC/USDT order book data for Binance. Source: Content Indicator/X

With $34,000 now a potential battleground should selling pressure push the market lower, popular trader Dan Crypto Trades looks at lines in the sand upwards.

These came in the form of $35,000 and $35,000 – a spot of liquidity that could serve to repeat the short squeeze, if the bulls get the upper hand.

“Clear liquidation groups located around $35K and $35.7K,” he said wrote About Binance BTC/USDT Perpetual Swap.

“If any of these levels are tagged then expect some pressure.”

BTC/USDT perpetual swap liquidity chart. Source: Dan Crypto Trades/X

Summarizing the spot and purp status quo, fellow trader Skew concluded that spot bidders were needed to give the market a chance to move forward.

$BTC market data thread binance spot orderbook Clear quoted range from liquidity perspective after high volume spot buying yesterday Note the lack of spot volume currently binance futures orderbook There was a short squeeze yesterday due to very thick bid depth and high short float… pic.twitter.com/OUzfdRdl9q – Skew Δ (@52kskew) 8 November 2023

Analysis: $33,700 The “Most Bearish” BTC Price Scenario

Meanwhile, in a particularly optimistic view, trader and analyst Credible Crypto said that Bitcoin is unlikely to return below $33,700.

He is updating X clients on two BTC price scenarios suggested That $34,500 will, in fact, remain as support.

“In my ‘most bearish’ lower time frame scenario, I do not expect we will see below 33.7k,” he wrote.

“In other words – no matter how it plays out in the coming days, I think the downside is extremely limited.”

Credible Crypto said signals regarding the outcome of the current circumstances should be expected within “the next day or two.”

BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Trading View

As Cointelegraph reported, the long-term BTC price perspective gives bulls reason to celebrate. Even if year-end goals include $45,000 or more, the upcoming block subsidy is a source of optimism in itself.

This article does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. Every investing and trading move involves risk, and readers should do their own research when making decisions.

Source: cointelegraph.com