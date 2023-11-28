TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2023 /CNW/ – The Ontario Court of Justice in Kitchener has convicted Jay Lawrence, a New Brunswick man, of using a fabricated professional engineer’s seal when conducting “inspection” and “non-destructive testing.” Harding was fined $50,000. “Cranes, lifting equipment and related parts.

Between 2019 and 2021, Mr. Harding, working through a sole proprietorship (AJ Ontario Hoist Inspections), carried out a large number of “inspections” and a fabricated seal bearing Harding’s name and the title “Licensed Professional Engineer”. Used in non-destructive testing of cranes, lifting equipment and related parts in several municipalities in southwestern Ontario.

On November 22, 2023, Mr Harding pleaded guilty to 27 counts of breaching section 40(2)(c) of the Professional Engineers Act in relation to this conduct. Her Worship Michelle Thompson fined Mr Harding $50,000.

Additionally, on August 29, 2023, the Honorable Judge Michael Gibson of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Kitchener issued a permanent statutory injunction under Section 39 of the Professional Engineers Act, barring Mr. Harding from holding himself out as a professional engineer. Or stopped from using it. Engineering seal the future in Ontario.

Matthew Howe and Jeffrey Wang from Toronto law firm Polly Faith LLP represented the PEO on this matter.

PEO reminds the public that unauthorized use or counterfeiting of the professional engineer’s seal on construction or design drawings is a quasi-criminal offense under the Professional Engineers Act. Such conduct may also result in criminal charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Professional Engineers Ontario administers the Professional Engineers Act to serve and protect the public interest by licensing Ontario’s 85,000 individual practitioners and engineering firms. Professional engineers can be identified by P.Eng. After their name. When retaining the services of an engineer or engineering firm, the public can search directories of licensed professional engineers and authorized professional engineering firms. https://peo.on.ca/directory, Inquiries regarding unlicensed persons and unauthorized companies can be made to the PEO via its enforcement hotline at 416-840-1444 or 1-800-339-3716 extension 1444 or by e-mail. [email protected],

