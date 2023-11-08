New book says exasperated Ray Dalio once ordered an extensive study of urine on the men's room floor at Bridgewater

Ray Dalio once ordered a urine test on the men’s room floor, a new book says.

Dalio reportedly asked employees to note who entered the bathroom and how clean they left it.

Bridgewater said Dalio complained about the cleanliness of the restrooms, but that the book’s excerpts are “exaggerated” and “false.”

According to a new book out Tuesday by New York Times finance correspondent Rob Copeland, billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, known for his extensive list of employee standards called The Principles, once ordered an investigation into Who had left urine on the men’s room floor?

In “The Fund: Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates, and the Unraveling of a Wall Street Legend”, Copeland writes that Dalio once excused himself from a meeting to go to the restroom and found urine on the floor. Frustrated, he reportedly launched an investigation.

“It was a true circus,” Copeland wrote in the book. “Dalio was taken to the head of the facilities for questioning.”

Dozens of employees were assigned to stand guard outside the restrooms in shifts to keep track of everyone coming and going, mop the floors after each person, and note how clean an employee left the bathroom. The book states that Bridgewater also brought in new urinals and added stickers as targets, and later reviewed their exact location.

According to the book, Dalio said, “If people can’t aim their pee, they can’t work here.”

The book does not detail what came out of the investigation, but Copeland wrote that “the undoubted evil of it all was such that everything was filmed and a case was made for everyone to learn.”

Dalio said in a statement posted on LinkedIn that “The Fund” is “one of those sensationalist and inaccurate tabloid books written to sell books to people who love gossip,” and described Copeland as “Bridgewater Clearly is not and was not”. Described it.

A spokesperson for Bridgewater called the book’s excerpts “exaggerated to a ridiculous extent and completely false.”

“Yes, Mr. Dalio once complained about the cleanliness of the toilets, which led to a joke about keeping them clean,” the spokesperson said. “But the specifics of what happened are false.”

This anecdote is one of many in the book that paint a picture of the tough, ruthless man behind the world’s largest hedge fund. The book describes Dalio’s insistence that employees follow the rules he laid out in a 90-page handout, titled The Principles, which was given to all new employees and on which all employees were tested. it was done. The “Fund” also said Dalio had a habit of berating employees in front of their peers and broadcasting recordings of the sessions throughout the company.

