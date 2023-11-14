New book offers a universal approach to help heal the wounds of our current world

Monica R. Pierre announces the release of ‘Winning with the Friend Within’

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Driven by her purpose to inspire others to live more authentic lives, registered nurse Monica R. Pierre is a dynamic personality intent on bringing hope, healing. And inspiration to as many hearts as possible. It is for these reasons that she is now releasing “Winning with the Friend Within: A Nurse’s Journey of Hope and Five Essentials to Help Heal a Hurting World” (published by Balboa Press). This book invites readers to look deeply inward, where all truth and transformation begin.

Starting with herself, Pierre gives the reader a glimpse of her personal and professional journey to overcome the many traumas generated by a broken society and how she used the only source she could find – the “friend within” – to revive herself. . She invites the reader to take a meaningful journey of spiritual introspection by turning inward so that greater joy, healing, and wholeness can emerge outward. She offers five heartfelt essentials the world needs and believes others can experience more positive global energy shifts through greater awareness of these: “Your value (birthright), your will (intention), Your ways (actions), your wisdom (insight), your victories (your world).”

“This book will captivate readers through its practical and gentle approach to becoming a healthier, more whole, and more loving human being, which is what each of our souls truly desires. May it be a conscious companion to aid in worldwide healing. Pierre says, “of a fragmented humanity, which is the current state of our world. Whether receiving or giving things that harm us, anyone from any walk of life can read this book. Can benefit from.

When asked what she wanted readers to take away from the book, Pierre replied, “No matter where you’re from, how you grew up, what you have or don’t have, or anything with you. No matter what happens, you matter, and you have a purpose here. You were created with love, so whatever your mission is, it must be rooted in love, and no matter what, you are never alone.” For more information about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811127-winning-with-the-friend-within.

“Winning with the Friend Inside: One Nurse’s Journey of Hope and Five Essentials to Help Heal a Hurting World”

Monica R. by pierre

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 inches | 144 pages | ISBN 9798765242278

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 inches | 144 pages | ISBN 9798765242254

E-Book | 144 pages | ISBN 9798765242261

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Monica R. is professionally trained and licensed as a registered nurse. Pierre earned a Master of Science in Nursing Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from East Texas Baptist University. He has worked in a variety of clinical settings including medical-surgical, labor and delivery, emergency department, and quality and resource management. She expanded her career as a travel nurse and has cared for patients and clients in a variety of communities ranging from impoverished populations to highly affluent residents. In addition, he has completed various models of integrated course work in holistic health, business, complementary medicine, and spirituality. His path has allowed him to get up close and personal with world-class leaders, providing practical education, unconventional knowledge and advice. She is a native of Shreveport, Louisiana and currently resides in the Bay Area of ​​California.

